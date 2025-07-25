NO BOYS ALLOWED: Grandmas go glam at Pegasus Landing

It was no boys allowed in Pegasus Landing of Overland Park’s theater room as the Gorgeous Grandmas Day event kicked off on Wednesday.

The sounds of the movie “Mamma Mia 2” rang through the air, and assisted living residents at Pegasus Landing were treated to a special spa day to celebrate their inner and outer beauty.

Pegasus Landing’s administration described the event as an invitation for “women of the community to embrace their confidence, indulge in a day of self-care, and showcase their inner and outer radiance”.

The event began at 1 p.m. with facials, and after rounds of makeup and dress-up activities, culminated in a candlelit dinner at 4 p.m.

While they waited for their turn in the makeup chair, some residents reminisced about their roles as daughters, mothers and grandmothers, while some danced and swayed to the music.

Some residents and volunteers requested to be only identified for this story by their first name only.

Check out some more snapshots from this special day of glam.