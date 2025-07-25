Julian Schnittker July 25, 2025 Causes & Community 1 min. read NO BOYS ALLOWED: Grandmas go glam at Pegasus Landing Older ladies at Pegasus Landing in Overland Park indulged in a special day of glam, self-care and portraits to showcase their radiance. Amanda McNish dabs lipstick on a smiling Sandy. McNish is the connections care coordinator at Pegasus Landing, responsible for organizing programming to engage residents in enjoyable activities like Gorgeous Grandmas Day. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. It was no boys allowed in Pegasus Landing of Overland Park’s theater room as the Gorgeous Grandmas Day event kicked off on Wednesday. The sounds of the movie “Mamma Mia 2” rang through the air, and assisted living residents at Pegasus Landing were treated to a special spa day to celebrate their inner and outer beauty. Pegasus Landing’s administration described the event as an invitation for “women of the community to embrace their confidence, indulge in a day of self-care, and showcase their inner and outer radiance”. The event began at 1 p.m. with facials, and after rounds of makeup and dress-up activities, culminated in a candlelit dinner at 4 p.m. While they waited for their turn in the makeup chair, some residents reminisced about their roles as daughters, mothers and grandmothers, while some danced and swayed to the music. Some residents and volunteers requested to be only identified for this story by their first name only. Check out some more snapshots from this special day of glam. Assisted living residents attending Gorgeous Grandmas Day wait their turn for a facial and makeup, already sporting salon-style headbands and personalized gift bags. Residents received bracelets, affirmation cards, and more in their gift bags. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Patricia receives a careful touch of blush to complement her lipstick. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Deb takes her turn receiving makeup as a long line of Gorgeous Grandmas Day attendees wait patiently. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Cheyenne McNish applies lotion on Charlotte while fellow resident and friend Jenny watches on. Amanda and Cheyenne are a mother-and-daughter pair who bond through their work and the connections they make with residents. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Residents read the message written on a card included in their gift bags. Gorgeous Grandmas Day was both a chance to pamper residents and a celebration of womanhood. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Lisa, a concierge at Pegasus Landing, laughs along with resident Kay as she applies lotion. “I’ve never had such a good [makeup] job,” said Kay. Photo credit Julian Schnittker. Previous articleLocal obituaries from July 18-24Next articleShoe retailer DSW now open at Quivira 95 in Overland Park About the author Julian SchnittkerJulian Schnittker is a freelance photographer who graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School and now attends George Washington University. More of his work can be found here. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Shoe retailer DSW now open at Quivira 95 in Overland Park Local obituaries from July 18-24 JoCo delays sales tax vote as chair decries AG’s opinion as ‘direct attack’ on local government Developer wants to bring brew-pub to long-vacant building in downtown Mission Johnson County Government names Johnson County Post official newspaper