SMSD News: Welcome to the 2025-2026 school year!

The SMSD is providing a list of resources for families, with helpful information as students and families get ready for a successful start to the year.



Important Dates: District Calendar

Monday, Aug. 11 – Classes begin and early dismissal for students in grades 1-6

Monday, Aug. 11 – Classes begin for grades 7 and 9

Tuesday, Aug. 12 – Classes begin for grades 8 and 10-12

Wednesday, Aug. 13 – First day for Pre-K and Kindergarten

Online Verification Now Open

Back-to-school forms are ready to be completed by families returning to the Shawnee Mission School District. Click here for information on completing these forms and for details about how to complete the Child Nutrition Program Meal Benefit Application.

More Helpful Links

Enrollment in Shawnee Mission School District (Resources for families new to the district)

Use the school locator feature (this is helpful for families new to the district.)

Get information on before-and after-school care programs offered by Johnson County Park and Recreation and YMCA

