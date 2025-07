Congrats to these winners from this year’s Best of Johnson County Housing & Homebuilding categories!

Best Mortgage Lender: Community Lending of America

As a locally owned mortgage brokerage with deep roots in Johnson County, we pride ourselves on forged relationships and genuine community engagement. Our dedication to personalized service has positioned us as a leading mortgage broker in the region. By combining a diverse portfolio of mortgage products with state‑of‑the‑art technology, we ensure our clients receive the most competitive rates, the most efficient processes, and the most informed guidance at every step of their home‑buying journey.

Our success is measured not only by loan volume but by the trust we earn from clients, real estate professionals, and nonprofit partners. From first‑time homebuyers to seasoned investors, every individual who walks through our doors benefits from our team’s unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, and responsiveness. We believe that a mortgage is more than a financial transaction—it is an opportunity to build lasting relationships and strengthen the fabric of our community. Giving back is at the heart of our mission. Whether through volunteer initiatives, sponsorships, or fundraising events, we actively support local organizations that enhance the quality of life in Johnson County. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients, realtor partners, and nonprofit collaborators: your trust and collaboration have fueled our growth and inspired our continued dedication. We look forward to serving you with excellence and stewardship for many years to come.

Best Real Estate Agent: Angela Lamb

A Kansas native, I’ve lived in the Kansas City area for over 27 years and love everything about it—the people, the arts, the sports, and of course, the BBQ! That same passion extends to helping my clients. With over a decade of experience as a Realtor and more than 150 successful transactions, I bring strong market knowledge, expert guidance, and a client-first approach to every interaction.

Buying or selling a home is a major milestone, and I take pride in making the process as smooth and comfortable as possible. I work hard to educate and support my clients every step of the way, striving to exceed expectations and deliver top-notch service.

Outside of real estate, I enjoy home decorating and renovation. With the help of my family, I’ve remodeled most of my own home and often draw inspiration from HGTV to help clients envision the possibilities in a space. When I’m not working, you can find me cheering on the Royals and Chiefs or attending the Kansas City Ballet. I also love giving back to the community, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, local 5Ks, and food drives. I’m passionate, hardworking, and excited to help you find your place in KC!

Best Garage Door Company: Overhead Door Company of Kansas City

Trusted in Kansas City since 1927, Overhead Door Company of Kansas City™ is ready when you need same-day service on your garage door. We won’t leave you stuck.

When you’re ready for a new garage door, call us for a free in-home quote and visit our showroom of working garage doors and openers 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday – Saturday.

Our technicians and installers are required to pass a drug screen and background check so you can feel safe with who we send to your home.

Best Apartment Community: The Apex at CityPlace

Discover modern designs, elegant finishes, and upscale amenities at The Apex at CityPlace, where luxury meets convenience. Our Overland Park apartments offer a range of layouts, from studios to three bedrooms, providing spacious and adaptable living spaces. Inside, you’ll find a host of interior luxuries, including plank flooring, smart home features, and private patio/balcony options. As a resident of our pet-friendly community, you’ll also enjoy exclusive access to amenities such as a sports simulator, infinity pool with a hot tub and swim-up bar, and 24/7 facilities.

Located in the heart of CityPlace, The Apex offers the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. With easy access to Interstate 69 and College Blvd, you’re never far from the shopping, dining, and entertainment options of nearby Kansas City. Whether it’s unwinding at UnKCorked and Entity Lounge, pampering yourself at Beloved Nails and Image Studios or enjoying the benefits of infrared heat absorption at Hotworx, relaxation awaits you at home.

Beyond the well-designed interiors and modern fixtures, our meticulously landscaped grounds and inviting community spaces provide the ideal backdrop for hosting friends and family. Words can only do so much justice—schedule a personal tour today to experience our irresistible apartments firsthand!

Best Home Remodeler: Mr. Handyman of Olathe, Gardner

Why choose Mr. Handyman?

We’re trustworthy: When you invite someone onto your property to do home improvement work or commercial repairs, you deserve a safe, worry-free experience with a trusted professional. Our team is fully background checked, bonded and insured.

Our Workmanship is guaranteed: Our handyman professionals average more than 10 years of experience in repair trades and take time to investigate each project for a long-lasting solution. We stand by our workmanship with a 12-Month Done Right Promise.

Customer service that goes above and beyond: When it’s time for service, our clients can count on our service professionals to arrive promptly, in uniform and driving a marked van. Mr. Handyman of Olathe-Gardner has an A+ rating with the BBB, and a 4.9 Google rating with hundreds of real client reviews!