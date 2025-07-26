Your Library: HomeConnect program makes Library materials accessible

After an interview held last year, one thing was clear, 105-year-old Johnson County resident Meta Bocek (then 104) is one of Johnson County Library’s most enthusiastic patrons, despite not visiting its branches. Instead, Bocek fulfilled her thirst for knowledge through the Library’s HomeConnect program.

HomeConnect is aptly named, giving patrons access to Johnson County Library resources in their homes. Patrons fill out an application and can then request items by calling 913-826-4600, or by sending an email through the jocolibrary.org website. All sorts of Library materials can be mailed directly to them.

Bocek said she relishes listening to audio books, which she received regularly through HomeConnect in its signature blue canvas bag. Library staffers have been delighted to receive her materials back, because she enclosed friendly notes expressing her appreciation.

“I use the Library a lot,” Bocek said last year in a telephone interview. “I love the service. The Library has been so good to me. I have only good words to say. I know they give good service to everybody like that. It’s so helpful for me because I can’t see or hear very well.”

She enjoys mysteries and other fiction, but particularly seeks out materials about history, biographies and autobiographies. Weekends can seem very long, but she said these materials help her fill the time.

“When I get a blue pouch, I’m very happy,” Bocek said. “You have no idea how it brightens my day.”

The Library has a team of staffers who handle the HomeConnect requests. Kelly Downs, a patron service specialist, is a member of that team. She saw Bocek’s notes and put a lot of thought into choosing audio books that she knew Bocek would enjoy.

“She is a lifelong learner, which I absolutely adore and admire,” Downs said.

Downs says it’s inspiring for the Library staff to provide HomeConnect patrons like Bocek with information and entertainment. “It gives me such joy to be the one to put items on hold for our patrons and send them out. And they’re so grateful.”

Bocek’s heartfelt notes created a meaningful connection with Library staff. “I’ve never met her,” Downs said, “but I still feel like I have a relationship with her.”

Other HomeConnect patrons also praise the program for bringing the world to their living rooms, helping them to explore a rich array of materials, including DVD movies, traditional and large print books, and audio CDs. They can keep the materials for five weeks, which allows time to mail them back. They can also renew items up to six times. The Library pays all mailing costs.

The program is geared for people who cannot physically visit the branches, and participants just need a Library card. People can even sign up temporarily, if they have surgery or other circumstances that limit their mobility or transportation options for a short time.

Lori Ross, senior systemwide material handling clerk, is another HomeConnect team member. She said they send out items to an average of 70 HomeConnect patrons per month and have about 250 active HomeConnect users.

“The outreach program is integral in helping the Library connect to patrons inside the County that do not have the option to be able to come into the Library but want the physical items we can provide,” Ross said. She notes that the Olathe Public Library has a similar service, Olathe Library to You.

The Library’s mission is to provide access to information, materials, ideas and experiences. Downs wants everyone to know how HomeConnect broadens that reach beyond Library walls. “I just love that this HomeConnect program checks those boxes,” she said. “It allows all our community members to participate.”

Homebound patrons can apply for the program online or via a printable form. To learn more, visit jocolibrary.org/homeconnect.

