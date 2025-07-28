Sponsored Content A message from The Golden Scoop July 28, 2025 Sponsored posts The Scoop: Country Rich Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Super Scooper Patrick Chapman is The Golden Scoop's resident song writer. By Ian Miller Ian Miller, Content Marketing Specialist at The Golden Scoop. Have you ever had the dream of being a country music star? At The Golden Scoop, we have our own Super Scooper music star, Patrick Chapman! With music hits like “Country Rich” and “You Could Be An Uncle,” from his recent album “Indiana Ways,” Patrick has been writing music for several years now. “I play guitar,” said Patrick. “I’m looking for a band — a guitarist, bass, drum-set player, [because] I want to have a band to get my music career started . . . [Country singer-songwriter] Luke Bryan got me into music; he inspired me to write my own music.” I asked when Patrick started his music journey, and he responded, “A while back, in Indiana. My friend, Ben, [is] the one who sold me his guitar, and at first, I didn’t know how to strum and I just kind of strummed his guitar and [thought] it was kind of cool. He was the one to kind of start my music career.” Family and heritage are themes that run deep in Patrick’s music. “My family’s roots are in Indiana and Kentucky,” he said. “My heart is in Indiana, because [my music] is set on my roots, set on my experience back then, in the country. I was raised with goats, dairy goats. Every day, every morning, my dad [would] wake me up at 6:30 a.m. and [say], ‘Patrick, let’s go down to the barn and feed the goats and milk the goats.” Patrick recently explored his feelings on becoming an uncle in his upbeat song, ‘You Could Be An Uncle.’ “That song is mostly about how I [became] an uncle to my nephew and niece,” he said. “It’s actually inspired by ‘Build Me A Daddy’ by Luke Bryan. [My album] is called ‘Indiana Ways.’ I’m recording it with my cousin.” Walking me through the songwriting process, Patrick explained, “You have to make a rough draft, then after that, you have . . . to tweak it [and] edit it . . . to make sure it’s all [how] you want, and make sure that’s what you’re going to say . . . Then you have to think, ‘What is the chord family? I want my song in A-major, A, B, C, or D.’ . . . If I’m making a sad song, it’s E-minor to E-minor 7 to D. If it’s [a happier] song, I’ll put [it in] A, D, and G. Majors [are] happier.” “My favorite part of songwriting is to have coffee right here,” he joked, gesturing in front of him. “When I drink it, and I have the lyrics, I hear the melody right away.” Patrick cares about his fans and knows the effect he has on them: “I inspire my fans to pick up their own guitar, [to be] another generation of country singers.” You can find Patrick’s music on these music streaming platforms: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.instagram.com/patrick_chapmanmusic https://pandora.app.link/PC9mdwwXeVb https://open.spotify.com/artist/0bnQuThJJY0hKZsHKVOwEq?si=9hWxYBZsRKaXy2xesTTNoQ https://music.apple.com/us/artist/patrick-chapman/1692310066 https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.youtube.com/channel Find the Golden Scoop at these locations: 9540 Nall Avenue Overland Park, Kansas 66207 913-284-8044 10460 W 103rd Street Overland Park, Kansas 66214 913-232-9639 Hours: Monday – Closed Tuesday-Saturday: 8am-7pm Sunday @103rd: 9am-5pm Sunday @ 95th: 1pm-5pm Previous articleOlathe reaches settlement with mother of man killed in police shooting