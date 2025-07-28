The Scoop: Country Rich

fbpx
Super Scooper Patrick Chapman is The Golden Scoop's resident song writer.
By Ian Miller
Ian Miller, Content Marketing Specialist at The Golden Scoop.

Have you ever had the dream of being a country music star?  At The Golden Scoop, we have our own Super Scooper music star, Patrick Chapman!  With music hits like “Country Rich” and “You Could Be An Uncle,” from his recent album “Indiana Ways,” Patrick has been writing music for several years now.

“I play guitar,” said Patrick.  “I’m looking for a band — a guitarist, bass, drum-set player, [because] I want to have a band to get my music career started . . . [Country singer-songwriter] Luke Bryan got me into music; he inspired me to write my own music.”
I asked when Patrick started his music journey, and he responded, “A while back, in Indiana.  My friend, Ben, [is] the one who sold me his guitar, and at first, I didn’t know how to strum and I just kind of strummed his guitar and [thought] it was kind of cool.  He was the one to kind of start my music career.”
Family and heritage are themes that run deep in Patrick’s music.  “My family’s roots are in Indiana and Kentucky,” he said.  “My heart is in Indiana, because [my music] is set on my roots, set on my experience back then, in the country.  I was raised with goats, dairy goats.  Every day, every morning, my dad [would] wake me up at 6:30 a.m. and [say], ‘Patrick, let’s go down to the barn and feed the goats and milk the goats.”
Patrick recently explored his feelings on becoming an uncle in his upbeat song, ‘You Could Be An Uncle.’  “That song is mostly about how I [became] an uncle to my nephew and niece,” he said.  “It’s actually inspired by ‘Build Me A Daddy’ by Luke Bryan.  [My album] is called ‘Indiana Ways.’  I’m recording it with my cousin.”
Walking me through the songwriting process, Patrick explained, “You have to make a rough draft, then after that, you have . . . to tweak it [and] edit it . . . to make sure it’s all [how] you want, and make sure that’s what you’re going to say . . . Then you have to think, ‘What is the chord family?  I want my song in A-major, A, B, C, or D.’ . . . If I’m making a sad song, it’s E-minor to E-minor 7 to D.  If it’s [a happier] song, I’ll put [it in] A, D, and G.  Majors [are] happier.”
“My favorite part of songwriting is to have coffee right here,” he joked, gesturing in front of him.  “When I drink it, and I have the lyrics, I hear the melody right away.”
Patrick cares about his fans and knows the effect he has on them: “I inspire my fans to pick up their own guitar, [to be] another generation of country singers.”
