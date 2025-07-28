This year’s Best of Johnson County Retail winners

Congrats to these winners from this year’s Best of Johnson County Retail categories!

Best Craft Store: KC Maker Studio

KC Maker Studio is your one-stop shop for all things sewing and quilting! We specialize in fabric for quilting, apparel, and bagmaking, and stock a wide selection of notions, thread, embroidery and cross stitch supplies.

We carry both sewing machines and longarm quilting machines—and if you need help finishing a quilt, we offer professional longarm quilting services too!

Want to learn to sew? We offer classes for all ages and skill levels, from beginners to seasoned makers.

Our friendly, knowledgeable staff is always here to help you find inspiration, supplies, or your next project. Stop in and see what’s new—we can’t wait to sew with you!

Best Liquor Store: Gomer’s of Kansas

Locally owned and operated in Lenexa since 1997, you’ll find at Gomer’s of Kansas a wide variety of fine wines, high quality spirits and the best craft beers available in the state of Kansas. With our knowledgeable staff we are sure you will be able to find something to fit your needs. At Gomer’s we strive to provide the best customer service and the best prices in town. Our new location in Lenexa City Center was designed with the careful consideration of protecting the products we sell. When it’s time to find the good stuff you’re looking for, you’ll find it at Gomer’s!

Best Jewelry Store: Joslin’s Jewelery

The Joslin’s Jewelry story began in 1977 when Gary Joslin’s brother Donnie opened the original Joslin’s in the Raytown Plaza Shopping Center. Joslin’s began as a “custom jeweler” – one that became known for creating extremely fine works of custom jewelry at a price most everyone could afford.

In 1982, Gary joined his brother Donnie in the jewelry business. Soon after, the Joslin’s Overland Park store was opened. Donnie’s exceptional talent for creating custom jewelry was complemented by Gary’s passion for seeing the smile on each satisfied customer’s face. As Gary puts it, “It was three chains, two rings, a watch, a song and a prayer.”