Two people have minor injuries following a rollover crash on 87th Street at Goddard Street in Overland Park late Monday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection at 4:13 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported a two-vehicle crash with one SUV on its roof.

Three people were checked for injuries at the scene.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances.

Initial information from the scene indicated that the driver of a Jeep Compass was attempting to turn left, from westbound 87th Street to southbound Goddard, when an eastbound Kia Sportage T-boned it.

The impact caused the Jeep to roll onto its roof.

Both vehicles ended up in the front yard of the house on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Police closed one eastbound lane as they investigated the crash, causing traffic to back up to Interstate 35.

Both vehicles were removed by tow trucks, and all lanes reopened shortly after 5 p.m.