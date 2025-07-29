fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response
Less than 1 min. read

2 drivers injured in rollover crash on 87th Street in Overland Park

The crash, which occurred late Monday afternoon, led to a traffic jam on 87th Street that backed up to I-35.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance and an Overland Park Fire truck at the scene of a crash at 87th and Goddard in Overland Park on Monday, July 28. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Two people have minor injuries following a rollover crash on 87th Street at Goddard Street in Overland Park late Monday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection at 4:13 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported a two-vehicle crash with one SUV on its roof.

Three people were checked for injuries at the scene.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances.

Initial information from the scene indicated that the driver of a Jeep Compass was attempting to turn left, from westbound 87th Street to southbound Goddard, when an eastbound Kia Sportage T-boned it.

The impact caused the Jeep to roll onto its roof.

Both vehicles ended up in the front yard of the house on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Police closed one eastbound lane as they investigated the crash, causing traffic to back up to Interstate 35.

Both vehicles were removed by tow trucks, and all lanes reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

Previous article
Overland Park wants to turn corporate College corridor into the city’s new center

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.