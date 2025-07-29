Mike Frizzell July 29, 2025 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read 2 drivers injured in rollover crash on 87th Street in Overland Park The crash, which occurred late Monday afternoon, led to a traffic jam on 87th Street that backed up to I-35. A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance and an Overland Park Fire truck at the scene of a crash at 87th and Goddard in Overland Park on Monday, July 28. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Two people have minor injuries following a rollover crash on 87th Street at Goddard Street in Overland Park late Monday afternoon. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection at 4:13 p.m. Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported a two-vehicle crash with one SUV on its roof. Three people were checked for injuries at the scene. Both drivers were transported to an area hospital by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances. Initial information from the scene indicated that the driver of a Jeep Compass was attempting to turn left, from westbound 87th Street to southbound Goddard, when an eastbound Kia Sportage T-boned it. The impact caused the Jeep to roll onto its roof. Both vehicles ended up in the front yard of the house on the southeast corner of the intersection. Police closed one eastbound lane as they investigated the crash, causing traffic to back up to Interstate 35. Both vehicles were removed by tow trucks, and all lanes reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Previous articleOverland Park wants to turn corporate College corridor into the city’s new center About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Overland Park wants to turn corporate College corridor into the city’s new center Family displaced by Fairway house fire that may have started with lithium-ion battery in garage Shawnee family faces losing pet pig to local HOA’s rules KC Bier Co. hopes to open Lenexa brewery and restaurant in time for World Cup This year’s Best of Johnson County Retail winners