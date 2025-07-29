November 8, 1934 — July 24, 2025

Olathe

Barbara Wauneta Juiliano, age 90, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2025, in Olathe, Kansas.

She was born on November 8, 1934, in Kansas City, Kansas, and spent her life in the surrounding area. Barbara worked as a dedicated bookkeeper for various companies throughout the Kansas City metro and was known for her strong work ethic and attention to detail.

Affectionately known as “Baba” by many who loved her, Barbara lived a life filled with love, grace, and deep commitment to those she held dear. She had a gentle presence, a kind heart, and a gift for making those around her feel cared for.

She found joy in the simple pleasures of life—playing cards and dominoes, shopping on QVC, and spending time with her family. Barbara also enjoyed being a part of the Christian church community and attending church services.

Barbara was preceded in death by cherished loved ones, including her husband of 38 years, Marvin “Boompa” Juiliano. Prior to his passing, she enjoyed traveling and making memories with him.

Barbara is survived by her children: Susan Duncan (Scott), Joyce Donnelly (Glenn), Raymond Juiliano (Kelly), and Danielle Frank (John); 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens located at 11200 Metcalf Avenue Overland Park, KS 66210. Funeral services will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. including a burial service and an indoor reception on-site afterward. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please make a donation in Barbara’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association via her tribute page: http://act.alz.org/goto/baba

Barbara will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

