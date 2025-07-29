June 18, 1967 – July 25, 2025

Barney Van-Jeffrey Gulley, age 58, was born on June 18, 1967 in Independence, KS. He passed away on July 25, 2025 in Kansas City, KS.

He spent his career working as a business analyst for UMB Bank. A perfect job for someone who could be described as “techy” and spent his free time playing PC games along with his XBOX. Barney also enjoyed spending his time bike riding, fishing, and playing with his trusted Rottweiler, Stella.

Barney, affectionately known as “Jeff”, is preceded in death by the love of his life, Pamela S. Gulley; his mother, Carolyn Gulley; and four legged friends, Lilly and B.G.

He is survived and will be missed by his daughters: Haley (Clayton Schoenberger) Mason, Kimberly (Nicholas) Rowland, and Eryn (Brandon Durham) Gulley; his father, Mike Gulley; grandchildren: Natalee DeFries, Anna Henson, Myles Rowland, Carson Durham, Jeremy Henson Jr., Ariella Durham, Hudson Durham, Susan Schoenberger; brother, Brian Gulley; and dog, Stella.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30PM on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at Sunflower Bible Church, 740 W Cedar St., Olathe, KS 66061. Inurnment at 4PM, Thursday, August 14, 2025 at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Obituary published by Highland Park Funeral Home & Crematory.