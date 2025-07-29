August 18, 1944 — July 4, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Carole L. Bielefeld, born on August 18, 1944, in Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2025, in Merriam, KS, surrounded by her family and friends.

In February of 1975, she embarked on a professional career with B&V Credit Union, where her dedication and hard work quickly propelled her to the role of manager by 1978, and eventually to the esteemed position of President. Her commitment to her career was matched only by her strength and courage. She vividly demonstrated those traits during her four-year battle with cancer. Throughout this challenging period, Carole faced every day with remarkable fortitude, never once allowing her circumstances to define her.

Beyond her professional achievements, Carole was a woman of many interests. She found joy in frequent visits to the casino, where the thrill of playing the slots brought her much excitement and happiness. Carole was also an avid reader and enjoyed the challenge of crossword puzzles, often immersing herself in the world of words. She thrived while playing Bridge, participating in several groups throughout her life. Her sense of community shone through her volunteer efforts at Catholic Charities, where she made meaningful connections and contributed to those in need. Carole had a unique fondness for thrift shopping, relishing the treasures she would discover, which included a cherished collection of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

Carole is survived by her beloved sons, Brett Bielefeld and Brian Bielefeld; and her granddaughters, Sara Bielefeld and Katy Bielefeld; her brother, Kurt Shernuk (Pam), along with her nephews, Andy Shernuk (Svet) and Kyle Shernuk (James). Carole was also loved by her adorable dog, Lilly, and her long-time companion, Thomas Clayton.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph W. Shernuk and Madonna M. Shernuk.

The legacy of Carole, marked by her strength, compassion, and vibrant zest for life, will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 6th, 2025 from 2:00pm – 3:30pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.