Clarence Leo Albertson

October 26, 1936 — July 21, 2025

Clarence Leo “C.L.” Albertson, age 88, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family at Delmar Gardens (Lenexa, Kansas) on July 21, 2025.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He taught us to work hard, tell the truth, to laugh, and to love. He will be greatly missed.

C.L. was born October 26, 1936 to Clarence Early Albertson and Alice Marie Dill Albertson in Kansas City, Kansas. He graduated from Argentine High School in 1954 and served in the US Navy (1955-1959) on the aircraft carrier USS Antietam. C.L. worked from the time he was 15 years old, most of the time working 2 jobs. He was a referee part-time for football and basketball, and umpired softball, baseball and volleyball. He worked for Safeway grocery store (Kansas City, Kansas) and Western Electric (Merriam, Kansas) until he started his career at TransWorld Airlines (TWA), where he proudly worked for 31 years. Later, he volunteered at the Airline History Museum, speaking at events or flying on the Connie to air shows. After he retired from TWA, he worked part-time security at LakeView Village (Lenexa, Kansas). C.L. and Alice traveled the continental US in an RV. He enjoyed trains, planes, and cars; he had an extensive collection of models.

C.L. married Alice Lee Parks on August 18, 1957. Together, they had 5 children; 4 boys (Lee, Bob, Jim, and Jack) and a girl (Kendra). He is survived by his wife, Alice; his son Lee (Shary) Albertson; his son Bob (Linda) Albertson; and his daughter Kendra (Brian) Mills. He is survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and nieces, cousins and friends.

C.L. is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Alice Albertson Frazier; his son, Jim Albertson; and his son, Jack Albertson.

Interment at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens (Shawnee, Kansas). Services will be graveside with family.

