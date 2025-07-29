Jul 25, 1938 – Jul 24, 2025

Cornelius “Corny” Boersma III, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away on July 24, 2025, one day shy of his 87th birthday.

Corny was born in Kirkwood, Missouri to Cornelius and Marion (Johnson) Boersma. The family moved to Kansas City when Corny and his sister, Anne, were young. In his youth, he was an active acolyte at St Andrew’s church. He attended Southwest High School where he met his future wife, Shirley Hutchason. He went on to earn his business degree from the University of Kansas and was a proud Jayhawk as well as a loyal lifetime member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity.

He was a devoted husband sharing 52 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Shirley. They built a life filled with purpose and connection. They raised their family and were active in their church and community, forming lasting friendships along the way. They enjoyed traveling together and never missed a chance to gather with friends — whether around a dinner table, a football game, or a tennis court. During Shirley’s long journey with Alzheimer’s, Corny’s loyalty and compassion never wavered. He cared for her for 16 years with quiet strength, patience, and enduring love — a reflection of his character and heart.

Corny was the proud father to three children, whose happiness, growth, and well-being were central to his life. He stayed closely connected to their lives — always curious, always engaged. He had a knack for gently challenging them to see multiple sides of an issue, helping them with direction, not acting too quickly, and encouraging them to do their best.

Over four decades, he built a successful career at Cargill where he led operations at flour mills and soybean plants. His time with Cargill took him and his family on an adventure across the country, with stops in Memphis, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Des Moines, Sidney, and Albany. After taking early retirement at 58, Corny and Shirley returned to Kansas, settling in Leawood.

Off the clock, Corny’s competitive side came out on the tennis court — and later, with a golf club in hand. Though golf tested his patience, the camaraderie made every round worth it. He loved going to the gym and walking around the neighborhood. He also had a genuine love for the arts, especially theatre and the symphony. His gift for conversation and quick sarcasm made him a favorite at any gathering. He had a deep love for geography and delighted in knowing the hometown of every Kansas Jayhawks athlete.

Corny also found time to serve his community in a variety of ways — volunteering on the YMCA Board in Sidney (OH), serving meals at the Kansas City Food Kitchen, contributing to the Kansas Alpha Endowment Association, and establishing a local fraternity scholarship with his pledge brothers.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Boersma; his son-in-law, Peter Jacaty; and his parents, Cornelius and Marion Boersma.

He is survived by his three children, Cornelius IV (Barbara), David (Patty), and Elizabeth; three granddaughters, Ragan, Jillian, and Natalie; sister, Anne, and a wide circle of extended family and dear friends who will miss him deeply.

Corny leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and integrity. His wisdom, humor, and unwavering devotion to those he loved will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Funeral with Holy Communion will be on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church located at 6401 Wornall Terrace in Kansas City, MO 64113 and live streamed at https://standrewkc.org/watch/

The family will receive friends in the Jewell Room at the church immediately following the liturgy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St Andrew’s (same address) with Cornelius Boersma Acolyte Fund in the memo.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.