November 27, 1969 – July 20, 2025

Dianna Lynn Garland, age 55, passed away at Menorah Medical Center on July 20, 2025, after a seven year brave battle against breast cancer. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.

Dianna was born in Shawnee Mission, Kansas and grew up in Overland Park. She attended Shawnee Mission North High School. A little later in life, she attended Baker University and achieved her bachelor’s degree in health care administration.

She married her husband, Dean, in 2005 and planned on celebrating their 20th anniversary in August. Dianna established a successful career in health care management. For the past several years, she worked as the director of clinics for Kansas City Urology Care. Dianna was always passionate about her profession and loved her work colleagues.

Dianna was a vibrant and outgoing person who had many friends. She was a fiercely protective “mama bear”. She loved spending time with her four fur babies (Olive, Hazel, Lucy and Millie). She also loved traveling, especially to new places. Dianna was determined that cancer would not limit her or dictate her life.

Dianna is survived by her loving husband as well as her parents, Allen B. Williams and Judith M. Williams. Dianna is the youngest of four children and is survived by her three brothers, Mark Williams (Donna), Brett Williams (Kathy) and David Williams (Jean). She leaves behind her two biological children and five bonus children, Jeffrey D. Garland (Terra), Amanda D. Garland, Brittany E. Thompson, Myles L. Wright-Garland, Calvin A. Garland (Gretchen), Justin A. Thompson (Tomoko), and Tyler D. Garland. She is also survived by one biological grandchild and nine bonus grandchildren: Elisa, Jaxon, Logan, Kazu, Jensen, Kiko, Sterling, Emma, Nina and Noah.

Dianna’s final wish was to donate her body for medical research to help as many people as possible, and that’s just what she did. Her body was donated to KU’s Willed Donor program and will go on to help Dr’s and Scientists learn more about her cancers. Dianna always left a lasting impact on those she met and will be greatly missed. In leu of flowers, her family has requested for donations to be made to the ASPCA or the American Cancer Society.

