Donald Dean Airington, 95, died July 19, 2025, at Merriam Gardens Rehab Center in Merriam, KS. after a long struggle with Parkinson’ s.

Don was born in Kansas City, MO, on Aug 10, 1929, the son of Marques Jean Airington and Jennie Beulah (Bryant) Airington. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alan Jonfre Airington and sister-in-law, Phyllis Airington and grandson Josh Grisham.

Don was very proud to have served his country in WWII as a radio operator in the Merchant Marine and in the Army during the Korean War.

He was a member of St Elizabeth’s Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Don was the founder and President of Airington Assurance, Inc. He worked over 60 years in the insurance and brokerage fields.

In his later years, he was an avid painter and proud to have sold some of his canvases. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, son Jeffrey Airington, daughter Janet Rivera, stepson John Wright, stepdaughters Shannon Wright and Sharon Wright; grandchildren Jessica Airington, Daylin Airington Britt (Dillon) Tyler Rivera, (Lexi), Nathan Rivera (Kirani) Step grandchildren Jamie Wright, Geoff Scholz, Alecia Evans (Nick), Sean Torrez and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be Fridiay, August 1 at St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. 75th & Main, Kansas City, Missouri, Pastor Fr. Bob Stone officiating. Visitation at 10:00, Mass at 11:00 am . The family will have a Celebration of Life to honor Don on Aug 10th.

Don’s ashes will be interred at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Mo.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.