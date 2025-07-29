Obituaries July 29, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Girmachew G Sisay Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL December 12, 1984 — July 23, 2025 Overland Park Girimachew G. Sisay passed away on Wednesday, July 23. 2025 in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born on December 12, 1984, in Gonda, Amhara, Ethiopia. A more complete obituary will follow. Services are listed below. Funeral Service Saturday, July 26, 2025 11:30am – 1:30 pm (Central time) Amanuel Ethiopian Church 11505 W 75th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 Graveside Service Saturday, July 26, 2025 2:00 – 2:30 pm (Central time) Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleJoCo Homebuying: The emotional timeline of buying a homeNext articleBarbara Wauneta Juiliano