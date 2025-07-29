fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Girmachew G Sisay

Share this story:

December 12, 1984 — July 23, 2025
Overland Park

Girimachew G. Sisay passed away on Wednesday, July 23. 2025 in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born on December 12, 1984, in Gonda, Amhara, Ethiopia. A more complete obituary will follow. Services are listed below.

Funeral Service

Saturday, July 26, 2025

11:30am – 1:30 pm (Central time)

Amanuel Ethiopian Church

11505 W 75th St, Overland Park, KS 66214

Graveside Service

Saturday, July 26, 2025

2:00 – 2:30 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

Previous article
JoCo Homebuying: The emotional timeline of buying a home
Next article
Barbara Wauneta Juiliano

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.