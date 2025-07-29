Girmachew G Sisay

December 12, 1984 — July 23, 2025

Overland Park

Girimachew G. Sisay passed away on Wednesday, July 23. 2025 in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born on December 12, 1984, in Gonda, Amhara, Ethiopia. A more complete obituary will follow. Services are listed below.

Funeral Service

Saturday, July 26, 2025

11:30am – 1:30 pm (Central time)

Amanuel Ethiopian Church

11505 W 75th St, Overland Park, KS 66214

Graveside Service

Saturday, July 26, 2025

2:00 – 2:30 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

