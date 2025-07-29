December 8, 1963 — July 22, 2025

Kansas City

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gregory Kane Westbrook, age 61, who left us peacefully surrounded by family on July 22, 2025.

Greg was born on December 8, 1963, in Kansas City, Kansas to Roger and Annette Westbrook. He spent his entire life in the Kansas City area. Known for his generous spirit, quick wit, and unwavering support for those he loved, Greg touched the lives of many. Whether through a helping hand or a heartfelt conversation, he made others feel seen, heard, and valued.

Greg was a beloved husband, father, grandpa (“papa”) and friend. He is proceeded in death by his daughter, Greer. He is survived by his devoted wife, Linda; his loving children and their families; Lindsey (Jordan), Randy (Hazel), and Alyssa; his grandchildren, Dean, Drew, and Lucas; his sister and family, Amber (Josh), Alex, Lexi, and Jace.

His family was the center of his world, and his warmth, kindness, and steady presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. One of his greatest joys came from spending time with his family, especially reading stories to his grandchildren, whose laughter and wonder lit up his world.

Greg built an impressive career as a leader in corporate pharmaceutical and healthcare human resources. Beginning as a training specialist at Marion Labs, he rose through the ranks to become Vice President of Global Human Resources at Teva Pharmaceuticals and later served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Olathe Health. Greg retired from corporate human resources in 2022 and transitioned to consulting, executive coaching, and career transition management. Throughout his career, Greg remained committed to delivering exceptional service and support to employees at every level.

Greg was a natural connector who brought people together with sincerity, humor, and determination. He built lifelong friendships throughout his career, earning the respect and admiration of those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Greg had an incredible passion for philanthropy work, particularly with the YMCA Challenger Program. Greg served as a board member for the YMCA of Greater Kansas City among other positions, organizing various charitable events throughout the years.

Greg was the self-proclaimed “King of Useless Information”. Those who knew him would always fear playing Trivial Pursuit with him, knowing a loss inevitable. Greg loved music especially the Beatles, the Eagles, and Pink Floyd. Greg also loved watching movies, often re-watching his favorites: The Godfather series, Jaws, and It’s a Wonderful Life. Greg developed a passion for wine and the education around it. He loved to travel, especially to Napa Valley.

Greg was a force to be reckoned with – a fair and gentle man with great determination and drive. He thrived on helping others. He made a difference and his life mattered.

At this time, no services have been scheduled. The family asks for privacy as they navigate this difficult loss and will share plans for a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the YMCA Challenger Program at www.kansascityymca.org/donate and please include “Greg Westbrook” in the gift notes. The family encourages those who wish to honor Greg to take a moment to cherish their loved ones and to extend a kindness to someone in need—just as he would have done.

He will be forever in our hearts…. you will never be forgotten.

