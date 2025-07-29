Irene Elizabeth (Champeon) Worden, 96 years old passed away July 19, 2025, in Lenexa, KS

She was born in Dexter, Maine to Abram Champeon and Elsie (Richardson) Champeon on September 27, 1928. She met the love of her life Irvin Vern Worden as he served in the Air Force in Brunswick, Maine. They were married July 20, 1952, and enjoyed 66 years of marriage marked by love and devotion.

They moved to Friend, NE where she was an active member of the Congregational church, worked as a bookkeeper for Worden Electronics and raised her family. Her retirement years were enjoyed in Lincoln, NE being active in NARFE organization.

Throughout her life she continued to love her Maine roots, keeping her memories alive with lobsters, lighthouses and stories of her life there. She also had a love for birds.

She leaves behind her surviving children, Sue Brettmann of Overland Park, KS, and Stephen Worden of Port Charlotte, FL. and many loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by the passing of her husband Irvin and her son Scott Worden and her daughter Sheri Riley.

A service will be held at a later time.

