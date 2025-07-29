May 22nd, 1955 – July 10th, 2025

James Walter Ellis II, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2025, in Prairie Village, Kansas. Born on May 22, 1955, in Kansas City, Kansas, James was 70 years old at the time of his passing due to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a degenerative neurological disease.

James was known for his dedication and hard work as a self-employed tractor trailer mechanic, specializing in air-freight trucks. His career was not just a job but a testament to his passion for lending a helping hand wherever it was needed. His love for work, family, rescuing animals, and engaging in games with friends defined his life and brought joy to those around him.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Ellis Jr. (Herman), sister LeAnna Ellis, and son James Walter Ellis III. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Anne, daughter Katie, and his surviving siblings, sisters Carol, Mary, Carlene, and Sharon, and his brother Richard. James was also cherished by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.

James will be remembered fondly for the many stories of him assisting others, particularly those stranded on the side of the road. He had a unique appreciation for bad weather, as it presented an opportunity to offer aid and added a sense of adventure to his day. This compassion for others inspired his idea of starting a business dedicated to helping those in need, particularly taxi drivers and truckers, who often found themselves without assistance.

A memorial service to honor James’s life and legacy will be held Sunday, September 14, 2025, at Heartland Presbyterian Center, 16965 NW 45 Highway, Parkville, MO 64152. Car pooling is encouraged. Doors open at 6:00 PM with service starting at 6:30 PM. Contributions may be made to Heartland Center in memory of James Ellis at https://www.heartlandcenter.org/donate/ .

James Ellis II touched countless lives with his kindness and unwavering willingness to help others. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.