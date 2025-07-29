May 10, 1953 — July 24, 2025

Shawnee

Jerrelynn R. Horseman, a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. Born on May 10, 1953, in Kansas City, Kansas, she was 72 years old at the time of her passing.

Jerrelynn’s life was marked by her trailblazing spirit and dedication to her craft. She was the first female graduate apprentice of the Painter’s District Council #9 and spent her distinguished career as a union painter, specializing in the art of wallpaper hanging. Her work was not just a profession but a testament to her skill and determination in an industry where few women ventured during her time.

An athlete at heart, Jerrelynn was voted the most outstanding female athlete at Raytown South High School in 1971, and she proudly won the Alberta Lee Cox trophy for being the best female softball player in Kansas City.Her love for sports continued throughout her life, as she passionately supported the Kansas City Chiefs and the Boston Red Sox.

Jerrelynn found joy in the simple pleasures of life—fishing, annual trips to the ocean in Florida, and cherished moments at the family lake house. Above all, her family was the center of her world, especially her great nieces and nephew, whom she lovingly referred to as her “niece-nieces.”

She is preceded in death by her biological mother, Jeannie, who passed away when Jerrelynn was just five years old; her grandparents Alexander and Myrtle Jaruta, and Rae and Irene Horseman; her dear aunt Rosemary Ramirez (Toots); and her beloved Aunt Angie Goodson.

Jerrelynn is survived by her devoted parents, Jerry and Jeanie Horseman of Shawnee, KS; her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Cheryl Horseman of Kansas City, MO; her niece, Dani Diepenbrock, and her husband Ryan of Austin, TX; her nephew, Jeremy Horseman, and his wife Shana of Leawood, KS. Her cherished great nieces Fiorella and Juliana Diepenbrock of Austin, TX, and Mila Horseman, along with great nephew Laken Horseman of Leawood, KS, also survive her.

A celebration of Jerrelynn’s life will be held on August 5, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to gather starting at 5:00 p.m., followed by a celebration of life and sharing of stories at 6:00 p.m.

In true Jerrelynn fashion, please dress how she would…casual and comfortable or preferably in Chiefs attire.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Rescue Project, an organization close to Jerrelynn’s heart, as she deeply loved all her rescued four-legged companions. Donations can be made online at The Rescue Project.

Jerrelynn R. Horseman will be remembered for her pioneering spirit, her love of family and friends, and her unwavering passion for life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.