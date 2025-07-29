JoCo Homebuying: The emotional timeline of buying a home

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

Buying a home is exciting. It’s also weird, overwhelming, and sometimes downright wild when you look back on it. If your emotional state could be mapped out, here’s what most buyers experience (and how to handle it like a pro).



Stage 1: “We’re just looking.”

Translation: You’ve downloaded a home search app, set your max price filter, and started judging kitchens like you host your own HGTV show.



Stage 2: “Oh my gosh, this is fun!”

You tour a few homes. You imagine birthday parties in the backyard and game nights in the finished basement. Pinterest boards are created. Dreams are forming.



Stage 3: “Wait. This is stressful.”

Offers are rejected. Your favorite home sells before you can blink. You realize the photos lied about the size of the main bathroom. Panic creeps in.



Stage 4: “Are we making a huge mistake?”

Offer accepted. Inspection reveals issues. You second-guess everything from the school district to your life choices. Completely normal.



Stage 5: “We signed HOW many times?”

Closing day. You feel like you’re starring in a legal drama where the plot is you signing your name a hundred times while holding your breath.



Stage 6: “We did it.”

The keys are in your hand. You sit on the floor of your empty new living room eating pizza out of the box, and it tastes like the best meal of your life.



Buying a home is part rollercoaster, part rite of passage. If you’re riding the emotional highs and lows right now, you’re not alone. It’s all part of the process, and worth every minute. When you’re ready to start the journey, we’re ready to help guide the way at Fountain Mortgage.