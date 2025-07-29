March 8, 1969 — July 24, 2025

Shawnee

Lori Ann Turner, aﬀectionately known as LT, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2025, in Merriam, Kansas, at the age of 56, after a courageous battle with cancer. She lived with dignity and grace before passing on. She was Born on March 8, 1969, in Kansas City, Kansas. Lori was a vibrant presence whose laughter and vivacious spirit touched all who knew her.

Lori grew up in Kansas City, Ks. and graduated from Sumner Academy in 1987. She then went on to graduate from the University of Kansas in 1991 with a Bachelor’s in Business. Lori was a proud Jayhawk who was very passionate about KU basketball. She loved going to Allen field house and attending ladies night with Bill Self.

Lori and her husband, Dan, celebrated 33 wonderful years of marriage on January 11th, 2025, a journey that began in high school and blossomed into a lifelong partnership filled with love and shared adventures. They lived in Michigan for 5 years from 1998-2003 before moving back to Shawnee, KS. Together, they built a family that was the center of Lori’s world. She is survived by Dan, their children—Matthew, Katie, and Sarah— and their cherished miniature labradoodle, Murphy. She is also survived by her older sisters Carla and Julia along with her parents Doc and Norweita Conder of Overland Park, KS.

Lori had an innate zest for life, evident in her love for traveling, spending time with her friends at local events, and sharing moments of joy and laughter with those around her. Her green eyes sparkled with warmth and mischief, embodying her great sense of humor and love for laughter. This is embodied by one of her favorite movies, The Big Lebowski.

Her family and friends remember her as a woman who loved deeply and knew how to embrace life’s moments, big and small. Lori’s legacy is not one defined by her disease but one of love, laughter, and an indomitable spirit that will continue to inspire all who were fortunate to know her. She will live on through her kids and our precious memories. Godspeed LT, we love you and will miss you dearly.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Susan G. Komen Organization. Susan G. Komen is the ONLY organization that addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts such as research, community health, global outreach and public policy initiatives in order to make the biggest impact against this disease.

Visitation for Lori will take place on Wednesday, July 30th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Amos Family Funeral Home. Memorial Service will take place on Thursday, July 31st at 10:00 am at Westside Family Church in Lenexa, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.