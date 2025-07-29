December 23, 1934 — July 28, 2025

Shawnee, Kansas

Mary Katherine Alexander, born on December 23, 1934, in Kansas City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2025, at the age of 90, at Sharon Lane Nursing Home.

Mary dedicated many years of her life as a devoted cafeteria worker at Shawanoe Elementary School, where she was known for her warm smile and kind heart. Her commitment to nurturing young minds extended beyond the lunchroom, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her.

A devout member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mary found solace and community within its walls. Her faith was a guiding light throughout her life, providing comfort and strength.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gordon Alexander, and her sons, Steven Alexander and John Alexander. She is survived by her son, Chris Alexander, and his wife, JoAnn; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Brackenbury. Her legacy continues through her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who will forever cherish her memory.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

Mary Katherine Alexander will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, her dedication to her work, and her steadfast faith. She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.