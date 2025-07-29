Mary Katherine “Mary Kay” Francke, 81, of Overland Park, Kansas, died peacefully at home on Friday, July 11, 2025, with her husband, Pat; her daughter, Barbara; and her loyal cats all by her side.

Born March 21, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Hubert A. and Katherine T. (Kramaric) Fick, Mary Kay lived a life filled with humor, deep care for others, and a remarkable ability to endure.

Mary Kay spent over three decades as an Occupational Therapy Assistant for the Shawnee Mission School District, working with children with special needs.

She loved peanut butter M&Ms, tinned fish, spreadable meats, and olives, and she adored her cats almost as much as her four children, David, Chris, Susan Norris, and Barbara Gatlin, and her seven grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, E. Patrick Francke, her children, grandchildren, and two grateful cats.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Kay’s name to Easter Seals or Autism Speaks and sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Obituary published by Warren-McElwain Mortuary & Cremation Services.