Pamela Elaine (Martin) Manning

January 29, 1946 — July 21, 2025

Leawood, KS

Pam Manning, 79, long-time resident of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Monday July 21, 2025 at her home in Leawood, KS. Visitation will be at 9:30 am on July 28 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5020 Rhodes Ave., St Louis, MO 63109 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in the Church. Interment will immediately follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 Mackenzie Road, St. Louis, MO 63123.

Pamela “Pam” Manning was born on January 29, 1946, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Constant and Elaine (Washburn) Martin. After graduating from St Agnes High School, she married the love of her life, Tom Manning, on August 14, 1966. Their marriage was a blessed union that lasted 54 years until Tom’s passing in 2021.

Together, they were blessed with six children. In addition to raising her own family, Pam opened her home to little ones from other families, giving the same warmth and care she provided to her own family. Once her children were in school, she worked as a billing administrator in a medical office, bringing her faith and compassion to the role.

Pam’s deepest passion, however, was defending the sanctity of life. She was a dedicated volunteer with Missouri Right to Life, where she published their monthly newsletter and championed pro-life candidates. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate new life, cradling and cooing over new babies at every chance, a joy that never faded.

A woman of deep faith, Pam was an active member of Catholic parish communities in St. Louis, MO (Mary Queen of Peace, Our Lady of Sorrows) where she served as a frequent lector, and most recently in Overland Park, KS (Church of the Ascension).

Pam was a beloved and loving woman of God, wife, mother, Mimi, volunteer, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom; and her sisters, Cynthia Boyle and Janis Soja. She is survived by her sisters, Anne (Pete) Shuppy and Terri (Jim) McNulty; her six children: Nick (Patti Poskin) Manning, Cary Manning, Brooke (Tim) Eiler, Ashleigh (Ron) Macke, Quinn (Frank) Williams, and Kendell (Brad) Fletchall; as well as her nineteen beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Missouri Right to Life or Bishop DuBourg High School.

