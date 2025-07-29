Phebe Frances Stone

Feb 06, 1931 – Jul 21, 2025

Phebe Frances (Brown) Stone, 94, passed away on Monday, July 21, 2025, at her home in Overland Park, Kansas.

Phebe was born in Meridian, Mississippi on February 6, 1931, the daughter of Trave Lavelle Brown and Edith (Yarbrough) Brown. She married Darrel L. Stone on December 22, 1954, in Jacksonville, Florida, after 21 days of dating, and moved to Kansas, which she loved, but where the icy roads worried her every winter.

Surviving family members include her husband, Darrel; daughters Terry Alleman of Overland Park, and Judy (Steve) Stone of Jacksonville, FL; son Jeff (Carla) Stone of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Cameron Stone, David Stone, Regan Stone, Jackson Stone, and Elizabeth Alleman; sister Mary McAnnally; brother Jim Brown; and a loving extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Trave Brown, Thomas Brown, and Therman Brown.

Phebe graduated from Manatee High School, Bradenton, FL, in 1950. She was voted “Most Popular” in high school; and throughout her life, people loved her because she was funny, thoughtful, totally selfless, and always genuine. Phebe’s priority was family. She was an excellent cook and for every birthday and holiday, there was a delicious family dinner, which she made look effortless. She was a seamstress and made clothes and costumes for her kids and grandkids. She was a home decorator, who loved to paint, wallpaper, and make draperies, bedspreads, throw pillows, etc., for her home and each of her children’s homes. She loved working in the yard and creating beautiful flower gardens. She loved traveling with family and attending the sporting events and dance performances of her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching KU Basketball, Chiefs Football, and Royals Baseball.

Phebe loved spending time with friends traveling, playing bridge, and most of all hearing about their lives and families. Phebe was not particularly an animal lover, but she went out of her way to show affection to all the animals her kids and grandkids brought into her life. Phebe opened her home to family, friends, and even strangers. When the College of Emporia needed housing for students, she made room in the basement for students to stay. When extended family members needed a change, she invited them to come live with the family. When high school friends of her children needed a home for a few months, Phebe welcomed them in. Regardless of her responsibilities, she always found time to care for others.

Phebe was also a career woman. Her first job after high school was with Bell Telephone. While raising her children in Emporia, KS, she ran for and won election as Clerk of the District Court. When the family moved to Colby, KS in 1974, she created and ran a gift shop, The Wishing Well, in the basement of her husband’s drug store. People came from all around the area to shop at her store and to hang out and socialize in the sitting area she had the insight to include just for that purpose. She also got her real estate license and worked in real estate in Colby and later in Overland Park when she and her husband relocated to be closer to their kids.

Phebe never liked to be the center of attention, therefore, per her wishes, a formal service will not be held.

