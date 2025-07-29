Robert “Bob” Douglas Homolka

December 15th, 1942 – July 25th, 2025

Robert Douglas “Bob” Homolka, of Lake of the Forest, Bonner Springs, Kansas, died on Friday, July 25th, 2025, after a courageous battle with numerous health conditions. Born on December 15, 1942, Bob spent more than 70 years in Salina, Kansas. He was a pillar of the community who never met a stranger. He was a man of both style and substance who lived a very complete life. Bob was known for his big heart, “snappy” clothes, storytelling, and larger than life personality.

He retired from Kansas State University Salina, after a successful career as a math professor and department chair. He was named “professor of the year” twice and loved teaching his students and grandchildren. In 2010, Bob delivered a scholarly paper at the American Society for Engineering’s global meeting in Singapore. The topic was “A Triple Play: Baseball, Mathematics and Storytelling.” His positive, life-long impact on students, his son’s friends, and his friends and colleagues will last for generations.

Although he loved teaching and mentoring his students, his true passion away from family was umpiring. Known as “Antelope Jack,” his legendary umpiring career spanned 5 decades. Bob was selected to 20 NCAA Division 1 Regionals and two College World Series. Bob also worked games in the Major Leagues. Among the games he umpired, Bob was behind the plate for the Dodgers’ Hideo Nomo’s debut, a 5-hour game that set a record for most pitchers used. His umpiring career culminated in being inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, the Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame, and the NBC (National Baseball Congress) Hall of Fame. Although his accomplishments on the field were many, Bob was most proud of his time mentoring, training, and helping other umpires. He spent countless hours organizing umpiring clinics, supervising games, and on the phone with conference commissioners to ensure other umpires achieved their goals and dreams. Bob helped Kate Walden achieve success at the major college level, where she was the first female umpire in the Big 12 Conference. To the very end he talked about his umpiring friends, handed out baseballs to kids, and talked about going to his favorite place on earth—Alaska—to spend one more summer umpiring. Bob’s impact on the lives of umpires, coaches, and players was immeasurable and will never be forgotten.

His love for his family, especially his 8 grandchildren, was his most important legacy. Bob had the unique ability to not only be present in their lives but also to talk about and support their diverse interests. Whether it be taking them on trips to Colorado and Alaska, attending gymnastics events, watching their theater performances, helping with projects around the home, traveling to Washington D.C. to watch the Nutcracker, countless shopping trips, opening packs of baseball cards, or conversations about politics, movies, and every other topic, Bob made each of his grandchildren feel special and loved. And his hosting of Thanksgiving and Christmas was always a highlight of everyone’s year. At the time of his passing, Bob was busy preparing a special Shrimp boil for his family to attend. Bob would do anything for his family and the people he loved, and his generosity brought him tremendous joy.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers (Chet, Leonard, Lawrence, Calvin, Joe, Raymond, and Bradley), and 3 sisters (Shirley, Donna, and Alice). He is survived by his 3 sons – Eric (Kim) of Shawnee, KS, Scott of Baltimore, MD, and Bobby (Joanna) of Shawnee, KS; 8 grandchildren – Dalton, Cameron (Hannah), Emily, Dayne, Eloie, John Henry, Sammy, and Hayden; his sister Janet Jaeger (Don); many nieces and nephews; Georgie Kathary (ex-wife); and countless friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 1:30 pm at Emmanuel Church Salina, 1325 E Cloud St., Salina, KS 67401. We will share stories and give Bob a proper send-off. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bob’s memory to UMPS CARE Charities at www.UmpsCare.com. You can also mail donations to UMPS CARE Charities, 4185 Carvel Lane, Edgewater, MD 21037 and note in comment section “In memory of Bob Homolka.”

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.