Steven Ellsworth Defenbaugh

March 23, 1948 — July 19, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Steven “Sonny” Defenbaugh, 77, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on July 19, 2025, following a longstanding battle with Frontal Lobe Dementia.

Born on March 23, 1948, in Brush, Colorado, to Elmer and Helen Defenbaugh, Steve spent his formative years on his grandfather A.K. Fender’s ranch in nearby Akron, Colorado, where he became skilled horseman. In addition to the strenuous ranch work he learned early the value of getting up when knocked to the ground, a philosophy that Steve revered and shared with all who sought his guidance, he also nurtured a blossoming passion for the arts while spending time sketching with his grandfather.

In 1965, Steve moved with his family to Riverside, California. In 1969, Steve married his high school sweetheart, Tess Defenbaugh, whom he affectionately referred to as “T-Bird.” In 1979, Steve and Tess moved to Overland Park, Kansas, with their two daughters, Cherie and Dencia. Steve spent most of his life in Overland Park focusing on his family and building a career at Yellow Transportation, where he worked for 39 years. By merit of his tenacity a quality for which he was well known, Steve found tremendous success, starting as an entry-level linehauler and retiring in 2003 as Senior Vice President of Operations.

After concluding his time with Yellow, Steve devoted himself to his passion for the arts. Steve produced a vast catalogue of abstract works in various mediums and his pieces have been showcased in multiple galleries. His work was routinely commissioned by patrons spanning diverse backgrounds and countries. When not in his studio, Steve spent time pursuing his love of golf—often competing in tournaments with Tess—visiting his children and grandchildren and traveling across the country to enjoy the sights.

In 2018, following the death of his wife Tess—his partner of over 50 years—Steve returned to Gold Canyon, Arizona, to the winter home they had shared. There, he memorialized his wife on one of the peaks of Superstition Mountain, which he lovingly referred to as “Tess’ Mountain.” Steve would often sit near the memorial site and visit Tess, reflecting on the life they shared, a life marked by its ups and downs, yet woven together by a quiet, devoted love and an unspoken understanding that was patently obvious to all who knew them.

In 2020, two years after Tess’s death, Steve developed a rapid and debilitating form of Alzheimer’s that affects automatic functions and dramatically alters the mental capacity of those who suffer from it. One of his final remarks about his condition—made privately to his daughter while he still retained functionality—was a quiet declaration: “I’m going to fight this; I’m going to beat this thing.” That statement encapsulates who Steve was. To the marrow of his soul, he was a fighter. In his final days, when he could no longer form coherent statements, he held on to one clear and consistent phrase that he repeated again and again. His final words in this world: “I love you.”

Steve was predeceased by his wife, Tess, and his father, El. He is survived by his daughters Cherie (Scott) and Dencia (Dimitri); his mother, Helen; his sister Jackie (Steve); four grandchildren, Trevor, Trenton (Anna), Alexandra, and Steven; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony will take place for close family.

Donations in his memory may be made to Kansas City Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association

