This year’s Best of Johnson County Arts & Entertainment winners

Congratulations to these winners from the Best of Johnson County Arts & Entertainment categories!

Best Performing Arts Venue: Theatre in the Park

Theatre in the Park is thrilled to be named Best Performing Arts Venue in the Johnson County Post’s Best of Johnson County awards for 2025. As one of the largest outdoor community theatres in the country, we’re proud to bring high-quality, family-friendly productions to the heart of Johnson County each summer.

A program of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District, Theatre in the Park has been a cultural staple for more than 50 years—offering affordable, accessible performing arts experiences under the stars at our iconic amphitheater in Shawnee Mission Park. Each season, thousands of patrons gather on the lawn to enjoy Broadway-style musicals performed by local talent of all ages.

This recognition belongs to the volunteers, performers, crew members, and audience members who make Theatre in the Park what it is—a joyful, welcoming, and creative community.

Thank you, Johnson County, for your continued support and for making the arts a vibrant part of life in our region.

Best Museum: Johnson County Museum

The Johnson County Museum is honored to be named Best Museum in the Johnson County Post’s Best of Johnson County awards for 2025. This recognition reflects our commitment to preserving, sharing, and celebrating the stories that define Johnson County.

Located inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park, the museum welcomes thousands of visitors each year to experience award-winning exhibitions, engaging programs, and hands-on learning opportunities. From the beloved KidScape play area to the iconic 1950s All-Electric House, the museum blends education and fun to spark curiosity in visitors of all ages.

The museum’s core exhibit, Becoming Johnson County, takes guests on an immersive journey through the region’s past, while rotating exhibitions explore timely themes through a local lens. With more than one million photographs and documents, and tens of thousands of artifacts in its collection, the Johnson County Museum is a nationally accredited institution dedicated to historical preservation and community engagement.

Whether you’re a lifelong resident or a first-time visitor, the museum offers a deeper understanding of the people, places, and moments that shaped this community. We’re grateful to be part of Johnson County’s story—and honored to be recognized by the community we serve.

Best Live Music Venue: Aztec Shawnee Theater

Built in 1927 as the Mission Theater, the Aztec Shawnee Theater now operates as a concert venue, classic movie theater, and private event space. Operating from the late 1940s by Dickenson Theaters, the Aztec closed its doors in 1974 and stood vacant for many years. But in 2017, brothers Chris and Jeff Calkins, both longtime downtown Shawnee business owners, had a vision to restore and reopen it as a classic movie theater. With assistance from their friend Bruce Young, the restoration efforts began after they purchased the building in October 2017. The group stayed true to their design vision, but the pandemic raised questions regarding the viability of operating a movie theater. So, the group altered their business vision. They would still show classic movies, but their main focus would be to host live concerts. In December 2020 they held their grand opening with a gala fundraiser, followed a few days later by their first concert. Today, they host private events, present classic movies, and have become a staple in the now thriving Downtown Shawnee district. And thanks to the Johnson County Post readers, the Aztec Shawnee Theater tops the list as THE MOST POPULAR CONCERT VENUE IN JOHNSON COUNTY!!!