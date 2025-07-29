November 18, 1938 – July 21, 2025

Trenna Carol King passed away peacefully at her home in the Village at Mission, Prairie Village, Kansas.

Born in Bloomington, Illinois, Trenna was the middle child of Clara (Leonard) and Kenneth Ray. She graduated from Bloomington High School and attended Illinois State University for two years before transferring to Western Illinois University. There, she joined the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

While at Western Illinois, Trenna met her husband, Ronald King of Galesburg, Illinois. They married in August 1960 and enjoyed 64 wonderful years together prior to Ron’s passing in October, 2024. The couple relocated to Cedar Falls, Iowa, in 1964 after Ron earned his Doctor of Dental Science degree from the University of Iowa.

Trenna embraced her Cedar Falls community wholeheartedly, actively participating in numerous organizations over the decades. These included the Dental Wives of Black Hawk County, Junior League and Junior League Sustainers, P.E.O., the Cedar Falls Historical Society, Flower Art Club, Garden Club, Panhellenic Association of Waterloo/Cedar Falls, and The Questers. Her volunteer service also included work with the Cedar Falls Bicentennial Celebration Sub-committee, which evolved into the annual Sturgis Falls Festival, as well as with the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at the University of Northern Iowa.

A passionate card player, Trenna enjoyed time with friends through several bridge clubs. She and Ron were proud to be among the longest-tenured members of Beaver Hills Country Club, which they joined in 1968, enjoying many rounds of golf and club events over the years. She was also a devoted member of Nazareth Lutheran Church for more than 60 years and served as an election poll worker for over f.our decades.

Trenna loved time with family and friends, cherished family vacations, and relished winters spent in Florida to escape the Iowa cold. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her children: Scott King (Atlanta, GA), Kathryn Dussold (Naples, FL/Fairway, KS), and Steven King (Los Angeles, CA); and her beloved grandchildren: McKenzie King, Mallory King, Mason King, Jack Dussold, and Paige Dussold. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Ray (Mary Ann); her sister, Sharon Knott (Bill); and six nieces and nephews.

A private family internment will be held in Kansas City. Condolences may be sent to: Kathryn Dussold, 5333 Fairway Road, Fairway, KS 66205

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.