Corporate bookseller Barnes & Noble is nearing its latest Johnson County opening.

The New York-based company plans to celebrate the grand opening of its newest store at the Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park on Aug. 20.

Barnes & Noble is opening at 7840 W. 161st St.

The company moved into a newly-built space at the Bluhawk mixed-use development, just off West 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69.

Barnes & Noble will operate near other retailers like T.J. Maxx, Sierra and the incoming J. Crew Factory store.

Barnes & Noble will also be just north of the new AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk, which opened last year.

This marks the third Barnes & Noble in Johnson County

The new Bluhawk store also serves as the second in Overland Park for the bookseller.

Barnes & Noble has another Overland Park store at Oak Park Mall.

That’s in addition to its long-standing store at Leawood’s Town Center Plaza.

More is coming soon to Bluhawk

Barnes & Noble’s new neighbor at Bluhawk, J. Crew Factory, also plans to open later this summer.

Openings for fast-casual healthy eatery SaladWorks and drive-thru soda chain Swig will follow at Bluhawk later this year.

Beyond these new additions, the southern Overland Park development will continue to sign on more restaurant and retail tenants — as part of the development’s second phase of retail development, dubbed The Boundary.

Want more local business news? Locally owned Marigold Liquor reopens in revamped downtown Shawnee space