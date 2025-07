Local immigration rights activists say four or five workers were arrested and taken away from a Lenexa restaurant on Wednesday as part of a raid carried out by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The reported arrests at El Toro Loco, 10088 Woodland Road, in Lenexa occurred nearly simultaneously with a raid at another El Toro Loco location in Kansas City, Kansas, just before midday, according to the nonprofit Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation, or AIRR.

In all, at least 12 workers were taken into custody between the two locations, AIRR said in a statement.

According to AIRR, “community members and allies” showed up in person at both restaurants as the raids were being carried out.

Images, video show arrests happening

Still images and video shared by AIRR with the Post showed men in tactical vests bearing the letters HSI, which stands for Homeland Security Investigations, an arm of ICE, on the premises of both restaurants.

In one picture, four people who appear to be restaurant workers can be seen sitting on the ground outside the back door of the El Toro Loco in Lenexa, their hands cuffed behind their backs and two agents with HSI vests standing over them.

In another video, HSI agents can be seen bringing seven people out of the El Toro Loco in Kansas City, Kansas, all in handcuffs, and leading them to an unmarked van.

When questioned by AIRR representatives, federal agents cited a “criminal search warrant” and suggested the enforcement actions were in connection to alleged labor trafficking and exploitation, AIRR members said.

The Post’s requests for comment and more details sent to ICE’s office in Kansas City, Missouri, by both email and voice message were not returned Wednesday.

“These raids come as part of a broader pattern of targeting immigrant workers under the guise of enforcement, further traumatizing communities already vulnerable to exploitation,” AIRR said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with the workers and demand answers regarding the conduct of HSI agents and the basis for these actions.”

Dozens gathered outside El Toro Loco in Lenexa

On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of people gathered outside the El Toro Loco location in Lenexa, which is in the middle of a strip mall just off Woodland Road and Kansas Highway 10.

Julie Lopez, who owns a salon two doors down from the restaurant, joined the crowd. She said federal agents arrived around 11 a.m., creating a stir among her employees.

She said she’d never seen anything suspicious happening at El Toro Loco and that the people who worked there were “super kind” and that the restaurant was beloved by the community and other businesses in the strip mall.

“These people came to work early to get their day going. They were not causing any trouble. They were not doing anything unseemly,” she said. “This is ridiculous, but like, it’s finally in our backyards now, which we should have assumed was going to happen. These are human beings that were trying to go to work and make a living.”

In its statement, AIRR said federal agents left the Lenexa restaurant unlocked, left burners on in the kitchen and turned off the restaurant’s Wifi and surveillance system. Someone had left a handwritten sign that read “Closed” on the front door.

Speakers at the gathering Wednesday, including Democratic state Rep. Susan Ruiz of Shawnee, said the raids could violate constitutional guarantees of due process.

“They’ve [ICE] been given a quota: 3,000 immigrants a day,” Ruiz said, a reference to the Trump administration’s publicly stated goal of the number of daily arrests being sought. “So what’s it going to take to meet that quota? Go where the Latinos are. Come into a restaurant and just kidnap people.”

Arrests of those in U.S. illegally have spiked under Trump

Federal immigration officials, including border czar Tom Homan, have said immigrants in the United States illegally pose a public safety threat and that federal immigration authorities are focusing on arresting those with criminal records. The front page of ICE’s website touts arrests of the “worst of the worst” offenders, including immigrants here illegally who have been charged with rape, assault and driving under the influence.

According to U.S. government data, the Trump administration from Jan. 20 to early June arrested more than 100,000 people in the country illegally, an average of some 750 arrests per day. That is more than double the daily average last year under former President Joe Biden. Of those arrested, about 17,000 either have criminal convictions on their record or face criminal charges.

Arlín Pacheco said she came to the gathering outside the Lenexa restaurant Wednesday as soon as she got off work. She said she works in the food and hospitality industry around the Kansas City area, hosting “taco and margarita” tours. She has eaten at El Toro Loco in Lenexa numerous times.

“”I’ve never had a bad experience here. The Hispanic community loves to serve. We are eager to work and we’re eager to be a part of that, not because we work for cheap or we work for any other reason except that hard work keeps you alive,” she said. “And that’s why our communities are strong. But this is terrorizing.”