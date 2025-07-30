This year’s Best of Johnson County Weddings & Events winners

Congrats to these winners in the Best of Johnson County Weddings & Events categories!

Best Wedding Venue: Bourgmont Winery

Located in South Johnson County, Bourgmont Winery offers a scenic, open setting that’s well-suited for both large celebrations and more intimate gatherings. Weddings and events at Bourgmont are approached with care, attention to detail, and a commitment to getting things right. With world-class white, red, and sparkling wines, each event is elevated with a sense of quality, thoughtfulness, and a local touch.

The venue includes several distinct spaces; the main venue, which seats up to 350 guests, a European-inspired streetscape that can accommodate up to 500, a private bridal suite, and an Irish pub groom’s suite. The house on the property sleeps 14—ideal for rehearsal dinners and keeping everyone close by.

Bourgmont offers a place where hospitality, care, and locally crafted wine come together. Whether you’re planning a single evening or a full weekend, we’re here to help you feel at home and make the most of every moment.

Best Wedding Planner: Hayley Huffstutler, Serendipity Farm & Vine

Hayley Huffstutler, is Serendipity’s AMAZING wedding planner and has won Best of Johnson County wedding planner two years in a row now! She is very personable, detailed oriented, attentive, hardworking, creative and she goes above and beyond for all our couples. She wants their special day to go smoothly!

If you are looking for breathtaking views and an unforgettable wedding or event please email weddings@serendipityfarmandvine.com or reservations@serendipityfarmandvine.com.