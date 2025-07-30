Sponsored Content A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District July 30, 2025 Sponsored posts Your JCPRD: New season of JCPRD program information now online Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Registrations began earlier this week for JCPRD’s September through December program season, which include fall, Halloween, and holiday offerings. Register early for you best selection of programs! By David Markham Believe it or not, it won’t be long before summer heat give way to color temperatures and colorful fall leaves, so it’s time to start planning some third- and fourth-quarter fun! JCPRD’s September through December season of programming is getting under way soon. This season includes more than 500 programs being offered by JCPRD through the final four months of 2025 and beyond. These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, and registrations are now being taken. A handful of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs! Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as: September Sept. 6 – Overnight Fishing Saturday (All Ages) Lexington Lake Park Sept. 13 – Johnson County Museum Free Day (All Ages) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Sept. 13 – Lanesfield Historic Site Visiting Hours (All Ages) Sept. 13 – TimberRidge Adventure Race (All Ages) Kill Creek Park Sept. 18 – Special Interest: Planetarium (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center Sept. 19 through Nov. 23 – Fall Group Hayrides (All Ages) by appointment only, Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park Sept. 23 – Special Events: Lunch & Learn – The Siege of 96 (Ages 50 & Older) OP Botanical Garden LongHouse VC Sept. 25 – Puzzle Palooza (Ages 18 & Older) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse Sept. 30 – Bonus Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse October Oct. 3 – Halloween: The Hunt at Meadowbrook Park (All Ages) Oct. 3 – Night at the Museum – Scout Edition (Ages 6-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Oct. 3-5, 10-12, & 16-19 – Theatre in the Park presents “Young Frankenstein” indoors at The Black Box Theatre, (Rated PG-16) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Oct. 4 – Public Hayride (All Ages), Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park Oct. 8 – Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration (All Ages) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Oct. 10 – Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament (Ages 18 & Older) Tomahawk Hills Golf Course Oct. 10 – Games: Chili Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center Oct. 11 – NEW! Halloween: Fablewood Forest (Ages 8 & Under with adult) Ernie Miller Park Oct. 11 – Public Hayride (All Ages), Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park Oct. 11 – Lanesfield Historic Site Visiting Hours (All Ages) Oct. 14 – Sweater Weather Picnic in the Park (ages 50 & Older) Meadowbrook Park Oct. 14 – New Horizons Band Concert (All Ages) White Recital Hall, University of Missouri-Kansas City Oct. 18 – Public Hayride (All Ages), Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park Oct. 18 – Cars in the Park (All Ages) Theatre in the Park Oct. 24 – JCPRD JamBOOree (Ages 14 & Under) New Century Fieldhouse Oct. 25 – Public Hayride (All Ages) Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park Oct. 25 – Halloween: Haunted Tales Variety Show (Adults and Ages 8 & Older) Ernie Miller Park Oct. 25 – Mildale Farm Fall Fest (All Ages) Oct. 26 – Lanesfield Historic Site Fall Open House (All Ages) Oct. 28 – Community Connection (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center Oct. 31 – Mah Jongg Halloween Party (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center Oct. 31 – Creepy Crawly Halloween Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse Oct. 31 – Boo Bash (Ages 50 & Older) Matt Ross Community Center November Nov. 1 – Public Hayride (All Ages), Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park Nov. 5 – Lunch & Learn-Female Spies Through the Ages (Ages 50 & Older) Meadowbrook Park Community Center Nov. 6 – Crafty Hour: Mosaic Coasters (Ages 18 & Older) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse Nov. 7 – Veterans Breakfast (All Ages) Matt Ross Community Center Nov. 8 – Public Hayride (All Ages) Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park Nov. 8 – Lanesfield Historic Site Visiting Hours (All Ages) Nov. 14 – Night at the Museum – Scout Edition (Ages 6-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Nov. 15 – Public Hayride (All Ages) Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park Nov. 21 – The Turkey Wobble (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse Nov. 22 – Public Hayride (All Ages) Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park Nov. 26 – Johnson County Museum Free Day (All Ages) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center December Dec. 2 – New Horizons Band Concert (All Ages) White Recital Hall, University of Missouri-Kansas City Dec. 6 – Woodland Tales with Father Christmas (All Ages) Ernie Miller Nature Center Dec. 6 – Cram the Cruiser (All Ages) Shawnee Mission Park, Thomas S. Stoll Park, and Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse Dec. 6-7, 13-14, & 19-23 – Theatre in the Park presents “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” indoors at The Black Box Theatre, (Rated P) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Dec. 9 – Let’s Get Trivial (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center Dec. 10 – Holiday Event: Jingle Mingle (Ages 50 & Older) OP Botanical Garden LongHouse VC Dec. 12 – Family Fun: Frosty Fun Family Bingo (All Ages) Roeland Park Community Center Dec. 12 – Frosty Fun Family Bingo (All Ages) Roeland Park Community Center Dec. 13 – Lanesfield Historic Site Christmas Concert and Visiting Hours (All Ages) Dec. 19 – Snow Much Fun (Ages 2-5 with Adult) Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse Dec. 20 – Winter Solstice Celebration (All Ages) Ernie Miller Park Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 – Christmas Tree Recycling (All Ages), Theatre in the Park, Heritage Park, Kill Creek Park, and Big Bull Creek parks Dec. 31 – Ring in the New Year (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center September through December program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults. 50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the new season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Finland; the Smoky Mountains; Southeast Asia; Costa Rica; Scotland and England; Rome and the Amalfi Coast; Alaska; Switzerland, Austria, and Bavaria; and Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C; as well as regional travel to Arkansas; and Day Travel to Emporia; Hamilton, Mo.; Louisburg, Kan.; Weston, Mo.; and more! JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, including several youth computer-related offerings, and 50 Plus offerings, which include gardening, exercise, and programs about Alzheimer’s and dementia. With cooler temperatures, fall and winter are also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks. To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, like our Facebook page, and / or subscribe to our free newsletters. 