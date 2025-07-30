Your JCPRD: New season of JCPRD program information now online

By David Markham

Believe it or not, it won’t be long before summer heat give way to color temperatures and colorful fall leaves, so it’s time to start planning some third- and fourth-quarter fun!

JCPRD’s September through December season of programming is getting under way soon. This season includes more than 500 programs being offered by JCPRD through the final four months of 2025 and beyond.

These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, and registrations are now being taken. A handful of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!

Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:

September

October

November

December

September through December program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults.

50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the new season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Finland; the Smoky Mountains; Southeast Asia; Costa Rica; Scotland and England; Rome and the Amalfi Coast; Alaska; Switzerland, Austria, and Bavaria; and Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C; as well as regional travel to Arkansas; and Day Travel to Emporia; Hamilton, Mo.; Louisburg, Kan.; Weston, Mo.; and more!

JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, including several youth computer-related offerings, and 50 Plus offerings, which include gardening, exercise, and programs about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

With cooler temperatures, fall and winter are also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.

To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, like our Facebook page, and / or subscribe to our free newsletters.