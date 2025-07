A new fitness studio offering “more burn, less bore” with its workouts is on its way to Johnson County.

Australia-based FS8 has a new Leawood studio in the works, at the Leawood Village development on State Line Road.

FS8 is coming to 8662 State Line Road

The studio is moving into a space on the ground level of Leawood Village.

FS8 serves as the first commercial tenant at the mixed-use development, which is off 89th Street and State Line Road.

The site is across State Line Road from Ward Parkway Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

FS8 offers “​​revolutionary, science-backed” workouts

Classes at FS8 incorporate a mix of pilates, yoga and toning exercises.

These methods of exercising are often used to target benefits like improving strength, flexibility and stability.

The F in FS8’s name stands for “functional”, the S stands for “style” and the 8 represents the brand’s eight key training pillars.

This marks the first FS8 studio in Johnson County

The Leawood studio also marks the first in the wider Kansas City metro.

The FS8 brand is under the same ownership as Australia-based fitness brand F45 Training, which has studios in Overland Park, Olathe and Leawood.

Outside the Kansas City metro area, FS8 has studios in several other states, including Texas, New York and Massachusetts.

