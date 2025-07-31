Four of the six baseball coaches from the 2016 Shawnee Mission East High School staff, who guided the Lancers to the Class 6 Kansas state championship that year, attended Wednesday afternoon’s game at Kauffman Stadium.

There, they saw first-hand former Lancer star Joey Wentz pitch his best game at the big league level.

On the mound for the visiting Atlanta Braves, Wentz allowed just one hit against the Kansas City Royals — a single by Maikel Garcia to lead off the game — and gave up no runs over six and two-thirds innings.

Wentz didn’t figure in the final decision as the Royals eked out a 10-inning, 1-0 win.

But it was an impressive performance nonetheless, his one-time high school coaches said.

“We all knew he was going to be a big leaguer,” said former Lancers head coach Jerrod Ryherd, who saw seven of his players, including Wentz, selected in the MLB Draft during his tenure at SM East.

Second time Wentz has thrown for visitors against Royals

Ryherd recalls Wentz being “ultra-talented” when pitching and playing first base with the Lancers. Of those seven former Lancers drafted to the big leagues under Ryherd’s eye, Wentz has become the most established.

Ryherd was on hand in Detroit when Wentz made his major league debut with the Tigers on May 11, 2022, a home game against the Oakland Athletics.

It was a rough start that day with the Athletics knocking Wentz out of the game after just two and two-thirds innings and scoring six runs off him.

Yet, there may be something about hometown cooking.

Wentz’s two best big league starts have come at Kauffman Stadium. Previously with Detroit in 2022, Wentz allowed only two hits, also during six and two-thirds innings of shutout ball against the Royals.

“Which is cool,” said Wentz from the visiting clubhouse after Thursday’s game. “I guess anytime you can pitch close to home and pitch well, it feels good.”

“A great find for us”

Went his now with his third team this season.

He started the year with the Pittsburgh Pirates, then was released. The Minnesota Twins picked him up before they, too, released him.

After the Lancers won the state title in 2016, it was the Braves who actually drafted Wentz that year in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, but he didn’t break through to the big leagues until six years later with Detroit.

The Braves signed him on July 11 after his release from the Twins earlier this season.

“He’s been a great find for us,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker after Wednesday’s game in Kansas City.

Wentz hopes to stay even longer with the team that drafted him.

“I’m certainly looking forward to it,” said Wentz. “I think I’ve thrown the ball pretty well since being here and hopefully can keep the momentum.”

Ryherd has been keeping close track of Wentz throughout his professional career.

“He’s been really good since he’s been with the Braves,” said Ryherd who with his two sons, ages 16 and 13, visits Wentz during offseason workouts in the Kansas City area.

“He’s a professional year-round,” said Ryherd.