Shawnee Police are investigating after an employee of Hayward’s BBQ was stabbed early Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the restaurant at 10901 West 75th Street at 1:32 p.m. for a report of a physical disturbance with one person stabbed.

“The male victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition for treatment,” Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman said in an emailed response to questions. “The suspect ran south from the scene.”

Police described the suspect as a white male with long black hair and a long beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts or pants, and black shoes.

“Please avoid the area and call 911 if you see anyone matching the suspect’s description,” Rittman said. “Do not approach him.”

Officers from Shawnee were assisted by the Lenexa Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in their search of the area.

A large search perimeter was set from 75th Street to 79th Street between Nieman Road and Switzer Road.

Two police K-9s and multiple drones were used to search for the suspect.

On Thursday afternoon, the Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory was at the scene assisting with the investigation.

As of 5 p.m., police say the suspect had not been located.

A sign on the door at Hayward’s stated that the business would remain closed for the remainder of Thursday, and police tape surrounded the parking lot.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.