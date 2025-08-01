fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: Summer activities in full swing

This summer has been packed with energy, growth, and excitement across the district! From the classroom to the playing field, Blue Valley students have embraced opportunities to learn, grow, and shine.

Through a variety of summer activities, camps, and athletic programs, students have gained meaningful, memorable experiences that will carry into the new school year. We’ve loved seeing their hard work, dedication, and passion on full display, and we’re so proud of the way they’ve represented Blue Valley all summer long.

