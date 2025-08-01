Obituaries August 1, 2025 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from July 25-29 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Matthew Evans Lane; Mary Katherine “Mary Kay” Francke; Barney Van-Jeffrey Gulley; Pamela Elaine (Martin) Manning; Cornelius “Corny” Boersma III; Trenna Carol King; Phebe Frances Stone; Donald Dean Airington; Irene Elizabeth (Champeon) Worden; Dianna Lynn Garland; Barbara Wauneta Juiliano; Girmachew G Sisay; Steven Ellsworth Defenbaugh; William B. Hope Jr.; Gregory Kane Westbrook; Carole L. Bielefeld; Robert “Bob” Douglas Homolka; James Walter Ellis, II; Mary Katherine Alexander; Lori Ann Turner; Jerrelynn R. Horseman; Clarence Leo Albertson Previous articleJohnson County moves sales tax election to March, but potential legal fight looms About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Johnson County moves sales tax election to March, but potential legal fight looms Suspect in stabbing at Hayward’s BBQ in Shawnee arrested after manhunt Children’s Mercy to add medical offices, parking at Overland Park hospital See all of this year’s Best of Johnson County winners Pilates-focused fitness studio opening at Leawood shopping center on State Line