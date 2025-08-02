Your Library: Back to school, back to the Library

“Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies.”

That line from the classic ‘90s movie “You’ve Got Mail” captures the energy of a new school year. While Johnson County Library can’t promise a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils, or a Tom Hanks Storytime (yet!), we can offer free academic tools for learners of all ages, plus the caregivers and educators who support them.

All you need is a library card. Reserve study rooms at any of our 14 branches, or dive into online resources at jocolibrary.org. Here’s just a sampling of what we offer – and don’t forget, reading for fun is one of the best ways to keep your mind active and engaged.

For all ages

Get homework help with Brainfuse HelpNow: Live tutors available daily from 2–11 p.m., plus test prep, writing help, virtual study rooms and personalized learning plans.

Explore at your own pace with Khan Academy: Brush up on math, science, history, coding, test prep and more.

Prep for big exams with LearningExpress Library: Practice tests for the GED, career certifications and grad school entrance exams.

Dig deep with Research Tools: Use Britannica, Gale Biography and CultureGrams to add depth to any project or paper.

For elementary students

Stream educational shows with Kanopy Kids.

Play and learn with ABCmouse: In-library access to early literacy games.

Explore music with Naxos MusicBox: Instruments, composers and music theory.

Find fast facts in The World Almanac for Kids.

Use kid-friendly databases like Primary Search for research projects.

For middle & high school

Start your research with Explora: Covers science, history, health and more.

Find sources fast with MAS Ultra & Middle Search Plus: Full-text magazines and journals.

Stay current with NewsBank Hot Topics: Monthly news roundups with sources.

Use Primary Sources (Gale) to analyze history with original documents and maps.

For adult learners

Visit Brainfuse Adult Learning Center: Get live help with GED prep, job skills, resumes and citizenship tests.

For educators & homeschoolers

Apply for an Educator Outreach Card: Get extended checkouts and classroom support.

Access resources like classroom-ready databases, Books to Go kits, college prep tools, literacy support and more.

Johnson County Library is here to help with all the tools and resources you need to prep for school! Visit jocolibrary.org or your closest branch to get started.

