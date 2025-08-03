2 motorcyclists injured after collision on SM Parkway

Shawnee Police are investigating a rear-end crash involving two sport bikes near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Richards Drive on Saturday evening.

The department’s online calls for service log shows officers were dispatched to the intersection at 4:59 p.m. Saturday.

Shawnee firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics arrived at the crash to find two motorcycles down in the street with two people on the ground at 62nd Terrace and Richards Drive.

West 62nd Terrace is the frontage road between Shawnee Mission Parkway and the businesses on the north side.

At the scene, Shawnee Police Sergeant Steven Brandau told the Post that the motorcycles had collided with one another and no other vehicles were involved.

Recorded radio traffic stated that one of the motorcycles was stopped on Richards Drive at 62nd Terrace when it was rear-ended by the other motorcycle.

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported both riders, only identified as men in their 20s, to an area hospital. Both men are said to be in stable condition. One is being treated for a broken leg.

Due to the emergency response, westbound Shawnee Mission Parkway was restricted to one lane for about 45 minutes.

All lanes reopened around 6 p.m.