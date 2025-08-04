fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Dump driver killed in crash on K-7 in Olathe

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver drifted into another lane before overcorrecting and crashing into a ditch near College Boulevard.

A 68-year-old Miami County man was killed in a dump truck crash on Kansas Highway 7 in Olathe on Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the northbound lanes of K-7 just south of College Boulevard at approximately 8:39 a.m.

According to the Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2004 Sterling dump truck was being driven north in the right lane by Leslie Kendig of Osawatomie, Kansas.

In their report, troopers said that “for unknown reason,” Kendig’s dump truck drifted into the left lane, colliding with a trailer of a Ford F-350 pickup truck.

The crash log said Kendig overcorrected, and the dump truck rolled into a ditch.

Kendig, who Highway Patrol troopers said was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, a 52-year-old man from Lane, Kansas, was not injured in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

Olathe police and the Kansas Department of Transportation closed the northbound lanes of K-7 at College Boulevard. Northbound traffic was able to exit at College Boulevard and then re-enter the highway.

The crash was cleaned up and all lanes reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

