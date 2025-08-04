Edgerton man killed in crash at 175th Street and I-35 in Gardner

The Gardner Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed an Edgerton man on Saturday morning.

In a news release, Gardner Police Capt. Zach Roberts said that at 11:06 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the intersection of 175th Street and the off-ramp for northbound Interstate 35 for a reported injury crash.

Recorded radio traffic from Fire District No. 1 indicates that the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.

“Brian Peters of Edgerton, Kansas, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Roberts said in the release. “The other driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Police closed 175th Street between the southbound ramps of I-35 and New Trails Parkway, just west of Clare Road, as the Kansas Highway Patrol documented the scene.

All lanes reopened at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with scene mapping, and the investigation is ongoing,” Roberts said. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident.”

No other details have been released.