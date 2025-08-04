Mike Frizzell August 4, 2025 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Edgerton man killed in crash at 175th Street and I-35 in Gardner Gardner Police say another driver was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. A Gardner PD officer blocks westbound 175th Street at New Trails Parkway after a fatal crash on Saturday, Aug. 2. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Gardner Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed an Edgerton man on Saturday morning. In a news release, Gardner Police Capt. Zach Roberts said that at 11:06 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the intersection of 175th Street and the off-ramp for northbound Interstate 35 for a reported injury crash. Recorded radio traffic from Fire District No. 1 indicates that the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. “Brian Peters of Edgerton, Kansas, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Roberts said in the release. “The other driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening and is cooperating with the investigation.” Police closed 175th Street between the southbound ramps of I-35 and New Trails Parkway, just west of Clare Road, as the Kansas Highway Patrol documented the scene. All lanes reopened at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. “The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with scene mapping, and the investigation is ongoing,” Roberts said. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident.” No other details have been released. Previous article2 motorcyclists injured after collision on SM ParkwayNext articleFamily of man killed by Lenexa Police still waiting to view footage About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Flash flood warnings are up, but JoCo cities say they’re getting better at dealing with downpours Monticello Road in Shawnee closed for emergency repairs after heavy rains opened up sinkhole 18K voters shifted to new Johnson County commission district under redrawn map 2 motorcyclists injured after collision on SM Parkway There’s a lot of activity where Overland Park’s Farmers Market used to be. What’s happening?