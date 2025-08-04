JCCC Updates: Free outdoor concerts and more August happenings at JCCC

Don’t miss these unique August events hosted by Johnson County Community College (JCCC), the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art (NMOCA), and the Midwest Trust Center (MTC).

MTC’s annual “Light Up the Lawn” concert series kicks off August 15

A collaboration between the Midwest Trust Center Series and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, Light Up the Lawn brings some of the best local artists to the lawn of the Nerman Museum. All concerts are free, no reservations required, and start at 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets (no alcohol), and settle in for a show under the stars. In case of inclement weather, check jccc.edu/mtc for concert updates.

The Elders – August 15 : Born from a love of both American roots and the timeless traditions of Celtic music, The Elders have been captivating audiences with their unique fusion of Americana and Celtic rock since 1998. Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, the band draws on a rich tapestry of folk, bluegrass, and Irish influences, blending them seamlessly with the energy and grit of rock ‘n’ roll.

Beth Watts-Nelson & Kelly Hunt – August 22 : Singer-songwriters Beth Watts-Nelson and Kelly Hunt join forces to perform original songs that make them feel like they’ve been unearthed from the songbook of Americana.

Back Alley Brass Band – August 29 : Since they started in 2018, Back Alley Brass Band has made serious waves on the live music scene by bringing the spirit of New Orleans to Kansas City. Recently voted “Best Jazz Entertainment – 2025” in Kansas City, the band has become one of the most sought-after groups for every kind of event. They were also named “Best of KC” by The Pitch in 2024.

Nerman Museum takes a trip to Santa Fe

For the first time, the Nerman Museum will lead a three-night trip to the world’s largest Native American Art Market in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Earlier this year, the Nerman Museum launched a new “Explorers” membership tier, which unlocks access to unique member travel opportunities like this one.

The Native American Art Market was founded in 1922 by Edgar Lee Hewett and Kenneth Chapman of the Museum of New Mexico. It began as the Southwest Indian Art Fair and Industrial Arts and Crafts Exposition, and has transformed into SWAIA (Southwestern Association for Indian Arts)—a global platform dedicated to celebrating and supporting Native artists. Originally created to preserve and promote Native art, Santa Fe Indian Market grew from a small indoor exhibition into the largest juried Native art show in the world. It now attracts more than 100,000 visitors each August and generates millions in economic impact for New Mexico.

Registrations for this curator-led trip experience are closed, but you can be the first to know about future trip experiences by signing up for the Nerman Museum newsletter .

Open House Days

The Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE) branch at JCCC will host two special open house events on Friday, August 22, and Saturday, August 23.

Business Mixer — Friday, August 22, from 3-6 p.m.

Enjoy mocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and networking, and meet industry experts from a variety of industries

Take a company “pulse check” and get a needs assessment within minutes

Talk to our Business Solutions specialists about how to grow businesses and increase employee skills with customized training

Get training discounts for teams and individuals

Community Day at JCCC — Saturday, August 23, from 9 a.m. to noon

Bring the family for doughnuts, coffee, and a morning of fun activities for children and adults

Attend engaging mini-classes and demos for all ages

Explore free Nerman Museum art classes for kids

Experience a real train caboose, equipment simulators, construction machines, and big rigs

More information on the WDCE Open House Days can be found at jccc.edu/wdceopen .

Don’t miss out!