After multiple flash floods last month turned deadly in the Johnson County area, local officials and the National Weather Service want to help the public be more prepared in time for the next heavy rainfall.

Two people drowned and one person had to be rescued when multiple creeks flooded suddenly during heavy rains in mid-July, including in Overland Park and on the Missouri side of State Line Road.

In Overland Park, police found the body of resident Anupama Vaidya, 62, who went walking at Creekside Park alongside Negro Creek. During the same rainfall event and on the other side of the state line, a woman was found clinging to a tree during a flash flood.

Less than a week later, Kansas City firefighters found the body of a drowning victim in Indian Creek near 103rd Street and State Line Road, The Kansas City Star reported.

Now, local municipalities and the National Weather Service say the public needs to be prepared during flash flood warnings — such as getting to higher ground or to “Turn around, don’t drown” when it comes to driving through standing water.

Scott Watson, a senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service of Kansas City, told the Post that more than anything, the public should take the National Weather Service’s flash flood warnings seriously.

“We issue those warnings either when flooding is ongoing or it’s about ready to start happening in a pretty short amount of time,” Watson said.

The NWS issued 17 flash flood warnings for JoCo since 2021

The NWS of Kansas City has issued less than 20 flash flood warnings since 2021, according to data shared with the Post.

So far this year, through Aug. 1, there have been six total flash flood warnings issued by the office for Johnson County. In 2021, for the entire year, there were five total flash flood warnings issued for the county — the second highest total number of warnings issued.

The NWS of Kansas City uses flash flooding guidance to determine how to issue a warning.

Watson said the office looks at estimated rainfall totals for one-, three- and six-hour increments and compares it to the flash flooding standard of an inch-and-a-half.

“Flash flood guidance is an inch and a half, so if we are getting rainfall around an inch and a half, that’s when you estimate at least some flooding might be starting at that time,” Watson said.

Still, Watson said in his nearly 20 years with NWS of Kansas City, the office has seen other rainfall events like the one last month.

Those similar heavy rain events may have fallen over more rural communities, with fewer people and infrastructure compared to the Kansas City metro area and, therefore, having less of an impact, he said.

Johnson County has multiple flash flooding hot spots

Overall, several local municipalities say they’ve gotten a better handle on flash flooding over the past decade or two.

Sarah Hayes, Johnson County’s assistant director of community preparedness, told the Post that because of watersheds, updated floodplain maps and infrastructure investments, “structural flooding trends have overall improved.”

Flash flooding is still the most common flood hazard in Johnson County though, Hayes said. Overland Park, Olathe, Leawood and Merriam, or “urbanized areas,” are more impacted by flash flooding, she said.

But city leaders in those areas generally agree that investments in infrastructure have led to fewer reports of flooding in known hot spots of their cities.

In Olathe, city leaders have built several flood control projects in the regulated floodplain in the past 20 years, said Cody Kennedy, chief communications and marketing officer.

Mission City Administrator Laura Smith said the city has focused stormwater programs in known problem areas, such as along Broadmoor Street. This work has reduced flooding issues compared to five to 10 years ago, she said.

The city of Merriam still sees flooding issues near Turkey Creek, and as a result, has ramped up its mitigation efforts like designing long-term solutions for its downtown area, said Assistant City Administrator Caitlin Gard.

Meg Ralph, director of strategic communications for Overland Park, said flooding in the city’s hot spots have remained fairly consistent over the years. The city has worked on stormwater investments to reduce flooding in some of those areas, she said.

How do local municipalities respond to flash flooding?

In general, cities and Johnson County work with local police officers, firefighters and public works departments to respond to flash flooding events.

Hayes said Johnson County’s emergency operations center uses the following emergency operations plan to respond to flash flooding:

Coordinate with local entities like fire or rescue, police and public works

Monitor rainfall and stream gauges

Share public alerts through various media

Conduct rescue operations or close roads in flooded areas

Quickly restore infrastructure and drainage systems

The county also recently improved the process with updates to real-time communications, stronger coordination with other agencies, development of new flood watch protocols and integration of new GIS mapping, Hayes said.

In the city of Olathe, stormwater maintenance crews are on call to address complaints during and after a flood, as well as to remove debris or clear blockages from stormwater inlets and streamways.

Recently in Mission, Smith said flash flooding has been an issue mainly along a section of Interstate 35 near Lamar Avenue, where Turkey Creek typically floods.

Mitigation projects have reduced the frequency of flooding along this section of I-35, but when it does happen — like during the intense rainfall a few weeks ago — Mission police officers close ramps and help trapped motorists who are stalled out, Smith said.

In Overland Park, Ralph said the city uses a flood warning system that helps determine when roads should be closed because of potential flooding. In addition to collaboration across city departments, the fire department is on standby during flash flooding events for water rescues.

“Turn around, don’t drown” and other flash flood safety tips

The biggest risk is for motorists who are out on the road during a flash flood, said Watson, because people could get stranded in their cars or be swept away in the flood.

Hayes agreed, noting that just 6 inches of fast-moving water can sweep away an adult. A foot of fast-moving water can sweep away a car.

The general consensus among Johnson County municipalities and the National Weather Service is to heed the phrase: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

“If there is standing water on a road or path, it’s simply not worth the risk,” Kennedy told the Post.

In order to stay safe during flash flooding, Hayes suggests taking some proactive steps like avoiding building in a floodplain altogether or using local maps to determine whether your property is in the floodplain.

Hayes and city leaders recommend the public staying informed about flash flooding through local alert systems like Notify JoCo or social media. Hayes also suggests families make and have an emergency kit on hand at home and in cars.

Here’s a list of other flash flood resources and safety tips:

Sign up for local emergency notifications at NotifyJoCo.

Listen to the NOAA weather radio during bad weather here.

Find more flood safety tips here, before the next big rainfall.

