June 28, 1940 — July 25, 2025

Shawnee

Dalouny Manivong (Mae), aged 85, passed away on Friday, July 25th 2025. Born in Nakhon Sawon, Thailand to Chada and Som Mai Plommaharat on June 28th, 1940. She was the oldest of five siblings; Yuht, Mhoun, Nyen, Nang. Dalouny attended nursing school in the city of Bangkok. Shortly after graduating, Dalouny relocated to Vientiane, Laos to volunteer at her parent’s pharmacy; where she met Colonel Nhanh, and they shortly married thereafter in 1960.

Fleeing communism, Mae and her children fled to Thailand to escape the prisoner of war camp, where she raised them alone, waiting on her husband’s return. After 13 years, Mae and Colonel Nhanh were reunited and they lived in refugee camps in Thailand and the Philippines before relocating to the United States for a better life.

Mae was a beloved woman who loved to entertain those around her, with her favorite quote being “come eat”. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and those who surrounded her would describe her as caring, strong-willed, and resilient.

Mae was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was preceded in death by her husband; Nhanh Manivong and her grandson; Nelson. She is survived by her 1 sister; Nang. Her six children; Philicia, Pauline, Troy, Kate, Vanxay and Joe. Along with her 9 grandchildren; Ian, Karmela, Brooklyn, Aidan, Jaren, Morgan, Justin, Chloe, Caroline and 3 great-grandchildren; Siah, Milo and Millie.

We will hold our final ceremony for her on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025 at Amos Family Funeral Home and Crematory on 10901 Johnson Drive in Shawnee, Kansas at 12:00 pm. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered to 6005 Reeds Road, Mission, Kansas

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.