June 11, 1956 — July 13, 2025

Olathe, Kansas

David Ray Barker, 69, died on July 13th, 2025 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

David was born June 11th, 1956 in Wichita, KS to McRae and Maxine Barker.

After graduating from Olathe North in 1974, David joined the United States Navy where he sailed to many different countries. When he returned to the United States he attended Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS, where he studied Computer Science.

David settled in Olathe, KS where he worked on computers for many different companies throughout his career. He finished his career as an Indexer, working for Parallon through HCA. David was known as a helpful employee who others enjoyed interacting with. He was friendly and always knew how to handle issues.

David is survived by his sister Judy Barker of Olathe, KS; nieces and nephews Jessica, Chad, and Brittany; great-nieces and nephews Kaylee, Jordan, Phoenix, Nylah, and Daijah and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother McRae (Mickey), sister Jane and brother-in-law Kent Stevenson.

A celebration of David’s life will be held on August 31st, 2025 at the home of his sister Judy, 615 E. Park St. Olathe, KS, 66061 from 11a.m. – 2p.m. Food will be provided.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.