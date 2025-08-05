Donald “Don” R. Boniface, 90, passed away on July 28, 2025 in Overland Park, Kansas

Don was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Russell and Hazel Boniface on July 18, 1935. He grew up on “The Hill” and attended Southwest High School. After high school, Don went to the University of Missouri (“Mizzou”) on a football scholarship. He graduated from Mizzou with a business degree and then built a long and successful career in the insurance industry. He married his college sweetheart Tippy and had two children, Bonnie and Barry. Don loved his family, his church, as well as his friends. He loved spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks as well as following his favorite sports teams which were the Missouri Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. He was very involved in the Masonic Shrine and loved being part of the Jesters. He always had a story or a joke and never met a stranger he didn’t like.

Don is survived by his wife, Tippy, children Bonnie Stuck (David), Barry Boniface (Lora), grandchildren Lindsay Kuhn, Austin Stuck, Morgan Miller, Madison Boniface, Brittany Boniface and four great grandchildren Finley Kuhn, Thompson Kuhn, Anderson Miller and Evans Miller.

A private family gathering has been arranged. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Shrine Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. 1-844-739-0849 www.lovetotherescue.org/memorial-gifts/

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.