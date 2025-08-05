March 30, 1937-July 27, 2025

Elaine Victoria (Arnote) Ewy, beloved Mother and Grandmother, died July 27, 2025, in Merriam, Kansas.

“A thing of beauty is a joy forever” ~John Keats

Our beautiful Elaine was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on March 30, 1937. Her childhood was spent traveling from state to state with her parents, Lloyd and Minnie (Prescott) Arnote. Lloyd was a Superintendent for Koss Construction, building many of the first interstates throughout the country. Elaine spent her high school years in Topeka, Kansas, graduating in 1955 from Highland Park High School after serving as the yearbook’s editor and theater performer. She enrolled at Kansas State University in Manhattan, was selected as a Royal Purple candidate (Judge Alfred Hitchcock should have picked her!), graduating in 1959 with a degree in Early Education. She married her former husband, Stan Ewy, while they were students there.

Elaine is survived by her four loving children, Diana (Doug) Ewy Sharp, Prairie Village, Kansas, Kristen (Pat) Shallenberger, Lebanon, Indiana, Eric Ewy, Michigan City, Indiana, and Dirk Ewy, Prairie Village, Kansas.

Elaine is lovingly remembered as “Maas” and an enthusiastic fan of Kansas State Athletics (EMAW!) by her six adoring grandchildren, Christopher (Jess) Lamberson, Rebecca (Josh) Thompson, Patrick and Erin Shallenberger, and Evan and Jillian Ewy and her first great grandchild, Liam Thompson. Elaine also leaves behind her sister, Gail Moore, Fort Scott, Kansas, her nephew, Brian Moore, her niece, Julee Bruno, and nephew, Mark Ewy (Rusty), and many cousins she spoke of fondly. She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband.

Elaine taught elementary school following college then became a Social Worker for the State of Kansas in Topeka when her children were young. Elaine moved to the Kansas City area in 1984 after 15 years in Michigan City, Indiana where she excelled in her role as Mom, raising her four children on the shores of Lake Michigan. In Kansas City, Elaine accepted the position of Modeling Consultant for Elite/John Casablancas Modeling where she helped select and train models, as well as doing modeling herself. Elaine finished her professional life as a Case Worker for the State of Missouri, retiring in 2002.

Elaine was an avid reader all her life, leaving behind a journal of the thousands of books she read. She also enjoyed interior decorating, league bowling, sewing, and the art of Vincent Van Gogh. Her children and grandchildren were truly her passion! She made certain birthdays & holidays were celebrated uniquely and with style!

A celebration of a life well lived, and internment, is being planned for a later date.

Elaine will always be remembered for her beauty. She saw beauty in all things and raised her children to live their lives with kindness and gratitude.

We love you, Mom/Maas!

“We’re so glad we had this time together, just to have a laugh or sing a song…” ~Joe Hamilton

