George “Bill” Amis

December 5, 1945 — July 30, 2025

Shawnee

George “Bill” William Amis, age 79, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 5, 1945, in Kansas City, Bill was a proud graduate of Shawnee Mission North High School. A Vietnam veteran, Bill honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. After his military service, he was a mechanic for Navajo Freightlines and later retired from the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.

An avid bass fisherman, Bill was a dedicated member of the Greater Bassmasters of KC and Shawnee Mission Bassmasters. He also competed in local fishing circuits including FLW, MLF, CPAA, and Heartland Pro—often with his beloved wife Donna by his side. Bill was a devoted and engaged father and grandfather. He served as an Assistant Scoutmaster for his sons’ Boy Scout Troop 93 and proudly watched them achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. He was also a member of the Order of the Arrow and an Honorary Warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. A regular presence at his sons’ baseball, football, and soccer games, Bill was their biggest supporter.

A true “jack of all trades,” Bill enjoyed woodworking, welding, and helping anyone in need. He loved his family deeply and was always ready to offer his time, wisdom, or skills. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, George Wilbur and Audine Hazel Amis. He is survived by his sisters, Donna Dean and Dixie; his loving wife of 53 years, Donna Jean; his sons, Chris (Breonna) and Chad (Stephanie); seven grandchildren—Morgan, Madison, Jaden, Avery, Mason, Sylas, and Aggie; and two great-grandchildren, Bayler and Rilynn. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s honor to the American Cancer Society at https://donate.cancer.org. Military service at a later date.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.