June 2, 1941 — July 25, 2025

Joan Ruth Davies passed away peacefully on July 25, 2025, in Berryton, Kansas, at the age of 84. Born on June 2, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio, Joan led a life marked by dedication to education, family, and community service.

Joan pursued her passion for teaching through a distinguished career spanning over two decades within the California Public Schools system. She served as an educator, principal, dean, and administrator, leaving an indelible mark on countless students and colleagues. Her commitment to education was further evidenced by her attainment of a Master’s Degree in Education and a specialization in Special Education. Joan held a lifetime teaching credentials from the State of California, encompassing Specialist/Learning Handicapped, Multiple Subject, and Administrative credentials for all grades from preschool to adult classes.

Joan’s love for learning and culture took her abroad to England, where she attended high school for a year. Her adventurous spirit also led her to participate in a teacher exchange program in Russia. A strong advocate for child protection, Joan was actively involved in the grassroots efforts that contributed to the establishment of the Adam Walsh Act.

Her community involvement extended to being a leader in the Lake Quivira community, where she was deeply admired and respected. Joan was also an avid traveler, finding joy in cruising the world and experiencing diverse cultures.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, James David Davies, her son, John Thomas Davies, and her parents, John and Ruth McLean, Joan leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication. She is survived by her sons, James Davies (Nancy) and Mark Davies (Anne), two cherished grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial services to celebrate Joan’s extraordinary life will be held on Saturday August 9th, 10 AM in the Tree Top Room, Southridge Tower, Lakeview Village Retirement Community located 14001 W. 92nd ST, Lenexa, KS. We invite all who knew her (and those who simply want to hear some fantastic stories) to join us in bidding farewell to a remarkable woman who navigated life with the grace of a seasoned traveler and the wit of someone who always packed extra socks. As Joan would most likely say “Whatever Works……..”

